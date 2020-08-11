Video
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:07 AM
US hits 5 million virus cases

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

WASHINGTON, Aug 10: The United States on Sunday reached the extraordinary milestone of five million coronavirus cases as President Donald Trump was accused of flouting the constitution by unilaterally extending a virus relief package.
The US has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, recording nearly 163,000 deaths -- by far the highest of any country, ahead only of Brazil, which on Saturday became the second country to pass 100,000 deaths.
The global death toll is at least 727,288 since the novel coronavirus emerged in China last December, according to a running tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
Nearly 20 million cases have been registered worldwide -- probably reflecting only a fraction of the actual number of infections.    -AFP


