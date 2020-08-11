Video
Bomb kills six in Balochistan

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

QUETTA, Aug 10: An improvised bomb planted on a motorbike killed six people in Pakistan's restive southwestern Balochistan province on Monday, police said.
A vehicle carrying personnel from the country's anti-narcotic force was believed to be the target of the blast in Chaman town, which borders Afghanistan, senior police official Razzaq Cheema said.
"The explosion killed six passersby and wounded 10 others, two of them critically," he told AFP.
Local police official Masood Khan confirmed the attack and casualties.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Baluch separatists demanding greater autonomy have been waging an insurgency for years while the province is also riven by sectarian strife and Islamist violence.
Interior minister Ejaz Shah said in a statement that "such attacks are aimed at spreading fear among the people".




Mineral-rich Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, is the largest of Pakistan's four provinces, but its roughly 7m inhabitants have long complained they do not receive a fair share of its gas and mineral wealth.    -AFP


