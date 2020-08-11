Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested under security law



Police lead Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai (C), 72, away from his home after he was arrested under the new national security law in Hong kong on August 10. Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai was arrested under a new national security law on August 10 and police raided his newspaper offices in a deepening crackdown on dissent in the restless Chinese city. photo : AFP

"They arrested him at his house at about 7am. Our lawyers are on the way to the police station," Mark Simon, a close aide, told AFP, adding that other members of Lai's media group had also been arrested.

A police source speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP Lai was arrested for colluding with foreign forces -- one of the new national security offences -- and fraud.

Lai owns the Apple Daily newspaper and Next Magazine, two outlets unapologetically pro-democracy and critical of Beijing.

On Twitter, Simon said officers were executing search warrants at both Lai's mansion and his son's house.

Few Hong Kongers generate the level of vitriol from Beijing that Lai does. For many residents of the restless semi-autonomous city, he is an unlikely hero -- a pugnacious, self-made tabloid owner and the only tycoon willing to criticise Beijing.

But in China's state media he is a "traitor", the biggest "black hand" behind last year's huge pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and the head of a new "Gang of Four" conspiring with foreign nations to undermine the motherland. Lai spoke to AFP in mid-June, two weeks before the new security law was imposed on the city.

"I'm prepared for prison," the 72-year-old said. "If it comes, I will have the opportunity to read books I haven't read. The only thing I can do is to be positive."

He described the law as "a death knell for Hong Kong".

"It will supersede or destroy our rule of law and destroy our international financial status," he said.

The security law targets secession, subversion, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces. -AFP















