

Extra judicial killings: Protectors must not turn predators



The point, however, Section 328 (a) of the Police Regulation reads: The officer-in-charge of a police station or post shall be responsible for the safe custody of all prisoners brought to the station or post. But so far, against the backdrop of a number of extra judicial killings, no police official concerned or team member have so far been held accountable for the deaths of people in their custody. On the contrary, they have enjoyed impunity after every single gruesome killing.



Since 2004, around 1,000 people out of at least 2,850 victims of shootouts, gunfights or crossfire were killed after their arrest, detention or surrender. This perilous situation has pushed the safety and security of our people on the brink of an abyss. Law enforcers cannot avoid their failure in protecting people in custody, even if a 'shootout' had actually taken place.



We urge the government to realise that extra judicial killings have massively tarnished the country's global image. Moreover, it has taken away the most fundamental right of a person, the right to life, which the state is obligated to protect. And when a state agency deprives a citizen of that basic right - it diminishes confidence and trust on law enforcing agencies including the administration. The issue must be addressed urgently.











While tackling and preventing crime should be the top priority of our law enforcers, they should not take measures that, in themselves, are in breach of law. The ruling party has repeatedly pledged its promise to ensure rule of law and good governance after assuming office for the third term. It must now take a stern and uncompromising stance to stop serious rights abuses such as extrajudicial killings, otherwise all attempts to curb other violations and deliver good governance will not succeed.



Undermining the legal system by rampant killing people here and there has done enough damage. Foremost, we draw the prime minister's immediate attention in this regard. Extra judicial killings in the name of 'shootouts' or 'crossfire' is once again on the rise in the country. It's a cruel reality to live with and tolerate for years on end. We have been penning editorials to put an end to this unacceptable killing method for too long now. Law enforcers are by law required to protect people in their custody - not kill them.The point, however, Section 328 (a) of the Police Regulation reads: The officer-in-charge of a police station or post shall be responsible for the safe custody of all prisoners brought to the station or post. But so far, against the backdrop of a number of extra judicial killings, no police official concerned or team member have so far been held accountable for the deaths of people in their custody. On the contrary, they have enjoyed impunity after every single gruesome killing.Since 2004, around 1,000 people out of at least 2,850 victims of shootouts, gunfights or crossfire were killed after their arrest, detention or surrender. This perilous situation has pushed the safety and security of our people on the brink of an abyss. Law enforcers cannot avoid their failure in protecting people in custody, even if a 'shootout' had actually taken place.We urge the government to realise that extra judicial killings have massively tarnished the country's global image. Moreover, it has taken away the most fundamental right of a person, the right to life, which the state is obligated to protect. And when a state agency deprives a citizen of that basic right - it diminishes confidence and trust on law enforcing agencies including the administration. The issue must be addressed urgently.While tackling and preventing crime should be the top priority of our law enforcers, they should not take measures that, in themselves, are in breach of law. The ruling party has repeatedly pledged its promise to ensure rule of law and good governance after assuming office for the third term. It must now take a stern and uncompromising stance to stop serious rights abuses such as extrajudicial killings, otherwise all attempts to curb other violations and deliver good governance will not succeed.Undermining the legal system by rampant killing people here and there has done enough damage. Foremost, we draw the prime minister's immediate attention in this regard.