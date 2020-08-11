Extra-judicial killing is not the solution







Presently the much-talked-about issue is the killing of Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan, a retired major of Bangladesh Army, by police. Extrajudicial killing is not a new story in the country, it has been happening by the law enforcement agencies since 2004. It has a momentum in years ago special drive against drug peddlers across the country when nearly 300 drug peddlers were killed in the name of gunfight.



Crossfire, encounter or self-defense are not uncommon either the law enforcement agencies or the common public. In Bangladesh currently crossfire refers to the incident of death of people by bullet wound, most of the times, under the custody of law enforcement agencies. Every incident of crossfire is similar story. Every accused have the right to the protection of law, whatever the accuser either notorious killer or heinous terrorist. One encounter wipes out one suspected criminal but creates another major crime. The court will decide what punishment will be awarded to criminals under the existing laws of the country.











Crossfire, encounter or self-defense whatever the name is given, this incident raises the question of law enforcing agencies' faith on judicial system. Law enforcing agencies must follow the rule of law and justice instead of endorsing extra-judicial killing.



Md Zillur Rahaman

