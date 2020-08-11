Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:07 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Extra-judicial killing is not the solution

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Dear Sir

Presently the much-talked-about issue is the killing of Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan, a retired major of Bangladesh Army, by police. Extrajudicial killing is not a new story in the country, it has been happening by the law enforcement agencies since 2004. It has a momentum in years ago special drive against drug peddlers across the country when nearly 300 drug peddlers were killed in the name of gunfight.

Crossfire, encounter or self-defense are not uncommon either the law enforcement agencies or the common public. In Bangladesh currently crossfire refers to the incident of death of people by bullet wound, most of the times, under the custody of law enforcement agencies. Every incident of crossfire is similar story. Every accused have the right to the protection of law, whatever the accuser either notorious killer or heinous terrorist. One encounter wipes out one suspected criminal but creates another major crime. The court will decide what punishment will be awarded to criminals under the existing laws of the country.





Crossfire, encounter or self-defense whatever the name is given, this incident raises the question of law enforcing agencies' faith on judicial system. Law enforcing agencies must follow the rule of law and justice instead of endorsing extra-judicial killing.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Extra-judicial killing is not the solution
What causes the excess deaths in males?
Factories moving from China: Possibilities for FDI in BD
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Awful healthcare system of Bangladesh
Flood & Covid-19: Economy needs diverse sectoral focus
Is stopping road accident impossible?
Economy of climate change: Food security, social protection and health


Latest News
Saudi Aramco profits dive 73% as virus batters oil demand
Iran closes down newspaper after expert doubts official coronavirus tolls
Lebanon government set to resign amid outrage over Beirut blast
Mass looting breaks out in Chicago
McDonald's sues former CEO Easterbrook
Bangladesh aid reaches blast-hit Beirut
Pakistan teen feted for killing US blasphemy suspect
BCB announces U-19 preliminary squad
Bangladesh Betar to broadcast class lectures for primary students
Sports, training activities to start in a small scale
Most Read News
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Sifat gets bail; cases handed over to RAB
39 more deaths, 2,907 cases reported in 24hrs
Kotwali police OC among 5 cops sued for extortion
Pranab Mukherjee tests COVID-19 positive
Plainclothes men take Sifat from jail gate
Corona crisis can be a best opportunity to start own business
Leaked chats deepens Sinha killing mystery
President, PM shocked at death of Alauddin Ali
Gunmen kill 8 in Niger, including six French aid workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft