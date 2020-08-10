Intercity train services to resume after  Aug 15

Bangladesh Railway will resume all intercity train services in phases after August 15.

Shariful Alam, public relations officer of the

Ministry of Railways, confirmed the matter to media on Sunday.

Bangladesh Railway resumed train services in limited scale from May 31 after more than two months of suspension of rail service from March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Eight pairs of intercity trains began to ply different routes from May 31. Later, 11 more pairs added to the services from June 3.





