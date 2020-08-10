Video
242 killed, 331 hurt in road crashes during Eid journey

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent

As many as 242 people died and 331 sustained injured in 201 road accidents during the Eid-ul-Azha journey across the country.
Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (BJKS) disclosed the information at a press conference at Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity on Sunday.
Besides, 74 people were killed, 39 injured and 17 remained missing in 33 accidents on waterways while one person was killed out of four train related incidents, it said.
Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, secretary general of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, read out the report while Saiful Newaz, assistant professor of Accident Research Institute of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) spoke.
    The organisation prepared the statistics on the basis of news reports from July 26 to August 7, Mozammel added.
According to the report, the death toll during Eid-ul-Azha in 2019 was 224, 259 in 2018, 254 in 2017 and 248 in 2016.
Analyzing the type of accidents, it was found that 32.33 per cent of the total accidents occurred on national highways, 49.25 per cent on regional highways and 13.43 per cent on feeder roads.
Of the total accidents, 3.96 per cent occurred in Dhaka city and 0.99 per cent in Chattogram city, the report said.




 "We are demanding that the government take proper steps for stopping the road accidents immediately considering it as an epidemic," Mozammel said.


