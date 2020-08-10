Submarine cable glitch slows internet across country





Efforts are underway to

carry out the necessary repairs, Moshiur Rahman, managing director of Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Ltd, said on Sunday.

"There are problems with the power supply to the second submarine cable in Patuakhali. Repair works are ongoing and hopefully it'll be fixed by the day's end."

"Almost half the bandwidth supply comes from the second submarine cable. Therefore, the internet speed will be slower."

In 2016, Bangladesh launched the second submarine cable landing station in Patuakhali's Kalapara. Bangladesh receives 1,500 gigabits per second or Gbps of bandwidth from the Southeast Asia-Middle East-Western Europe International Consortium Submarine Cable (SEA-ME-WE-5) through the landing station.

"The problem started on Sunday afternoon. There are problems with the connectivity to the second submarine cable which has slowed down internet speed. The bandwidth supplied by internet service providers has been halved due to the problems with the submarine cable," said Imdadul Hoque, general secretary of Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh.















