Alauddin Ali passes away

Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:16 PM
Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Renowned music composer Alauddin Ali is no more. He passed away at 5:30 Sunday afternoon, his son Shawkat Ali confirmed.
As his health condition deteriorated early Sunday morning, he was rushed to Mohakhali Universal Medical College Hospital where he was placed on life support. He finally passed away on Sunday afternoon while undergoing treatment.
Alauddin Ali had long been suffering from lung ailments and blood
    infection. On 3 July 2015 he had first been taken to Bangkok where medical tests revealed a tumour in his lungs. Later he was under treatment for cancer among other health complications.
He had been admitted to Universal Medical College Hospital several times before. He was suffering from respiratory problems for long. He underwent treatment both in Dhaka and Bangkok. He also was treated at the Centre for Rehabilitation of Paralysed (CRP) in Savar.
Alauddin Ali was the creator of innumerable songs, particularly Bangla cinema songs. He was a music composer, music director, violinist and lyricist too. We won the Jatiya Chalachitra Puroshkar (national cinema award) as best lyricist. This multitalented music personality was born on 24 December 1952 in the village Banshbari of Tongibari upazila, Munshiganj. He father was Ustad Jadab Ali and mother Zahra Khatun.
When he was just one and a half years old he came to Dhaka with his family and stayed at the Motijheel AGB Colony. He grew up with his three brothers and two sisters in the colony. He began his music training under his uncle Sadek Ali.
In 1968 he began his career as a musician in the cinema world. He worked as an assistant to Shaheed Altaf Ali. After that he worked for long with the renowned music composer Anwar Parvez.
Alauddin Ali created a unique style of his own, merging folk music with classical, winning popularity over a span of four decades. Many renowned singers of Bangladesh, India and Pakistan have sung his compositions. His songs for the films Golapi Ekhon Traine, Sundori, Koshai and many more won him several national awards.    -Agencies


