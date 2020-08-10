Rice import to depend on urgency: Minister





The minister on Sunday gave the assurance while addressing a webinar (online seminar) titled 'National Seminar on Food Security in the COVID-19 Era: Is Bangladesh Really Going to Face any Rice Shortage in the Short Run?' organized by Bangladesh Rice research Institute (BRRI).

Joining the webinar from his official residence, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder expressed his concern over the existing stock of food grain in the government godowns.

Sadhan Chandra also expressed his concern over achieving the target of Aush production this year due to impact of Covid-19 pandemic and long-time flood situation.

Agriculture Secretary Dr Nasiruzzaman moderated the webinar while Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum, Planning Commission Member Prof Shamsul Alam, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation Chairman Sayedul Islam, Director General of Directorate General of Food Sarwar Mahmud, Department of Agriculture Extension Director General Abdul Mueed, Professor Emeritus Abdus Sattar Mandol, Bangladesh Representative of International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) Dr Humnath Bhandari, retired secretary SM Nazmul Islam and former DAE DG Hamidur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.

Citing a research report of the institute in the keynote paper, BRRI DG Dr Shahjahan Kabir said rice production in the country increased by 3.54 percent this year than the previous year.

At the same time, huge paddy from last Boro and Aman production has remained surplus to the farmers. With the estimation, meeting up the local demands for next three months, Bangladesh would be able to export more than 55.5 lakh metric tonnes of rice this year.

As a result, there will be no chance of food grain crisis in the country after adding the fresh production of Aush to the stock, he said.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said as the expenditures of farmers declined in the last five months due to Covid-19 pandemic, most farmers were hoarding Boro paddy in their stocks.

But, Boro paddy is not suitable for preserving normally. It will be damaged. So, the farmers will start selling the paddy soon.

At present, stock of 12.48 lakh tonnes of food grain are available to the government. It will come down for different government activities including social safety net programmes and food support for the public servants.

Flood situation is lingering in the country. If it continues, it's feared that Aush production target cannot be achieved, he said, adding that considering the situation, approval of rice import was taken. It will be imported taking into consideration the situation and interest of the farmers.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said most western countries are struggling to tackle the impact of Covid 19.

In this situation, most poor countries have to face food crisis. Bangladesh is not also out of the group as its food security is dependent on only rice.









In this situation, the Agriculture Ministry has taken initiative to provide necessary supports to the farmers, so that they can grow crops to meet up local demands.

Planning Commission Member Shamsul Alam emphasized on commercial farming for the betterment of the country and farmers as Bangladesh's economy and food security is still dependent on agriculture.



The government decision to import rice will depend on urgency and on a limited scale so that farmers don't be losers, said Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque on Sunday.The minister on Sunday gave the assurance while addressing a webinar (online seminar) titled 'National Seminar on Food Security in the COVID-19 Era: Is Bangladesh Really Going to Face any Rice Shortage in the Short Run?' organized by Bangladesh Rice research Institute (BRRI).Joining the webinar from his official residence, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder expressed his concern over the existing stock of food grain in the government godowns.Sadhan Chandra also expressed his concern over achieving the target of Aush production this year due to impact of Covid-19 pandemic and long-time flood situation.Agriculture Secretary Dr Nasiruzzaman moderated the webinar while Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum, Planning Commission Member Prof Shamsul Alam, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation Chairman Sayedul Islam, Director General of Directorate General of Food Sarwar Mahmud, Department of Agriculture Extension Director General Abdul Mueed, Professor Emeritus Abdus Sattar Mandol, Bangladesh Representative of International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) Dr Humnath Bhandari, retired secretary SM Nazmul Islam and former DAE DG Hamidur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.Citing a research report of the institute in the keynote paper, BRRI DG Dr Shahjahan Kabir said rice production in the country increased by 3.54 percent this year than the previous year.At the same time, huge paddy from last Boro and Aman production has remained surplus to the farmers. With the estimation, meeting up the local demands for next three months, Bangladesh would be able to export more than 55.5 lakh metric tonnes of rice this year.As a result, there will be no chance of food grain crisis in the country after adding the fresh production of Aush to the stock, he said.Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said as the expenditures of farmers declined in the last five months due to Covid-19 pandemic, most farmers were hoarding Boro paddy in their stocks.But, Boro paddy is not suitable for preserving normally. It will be damaged. So, the farmers will start selling the paddy soon.At present, stock of 12.48 lakh tonnes of food grain are available to the government. It will come down for different government activities including social safety net programmes and food support for the public servants.Flood situation is lingering in the country. If it continues, it's feared that Aush production target cannot be achieved, he said, adding that considering the situation, approval of rice import was taken. It will be imported taking into consideration the situation and interest of the farmers.Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said most western countries are struggling to tackle the impact of Covid 19.In this situation, most poor countries have to face food crisis. Bangladesh is not also out of the group as its food security is dependent on only rice.In this situation, the Agriculture Ministry has taken initiative to provide necessary supports to the farmers, so that they can grow crops to meet up local demands.Planning Commission Member Shamsul Alam emphasized on commercial farming for the betterment of the country and farmers as Bangladesh's economy and food security is still dependent on agriculture.