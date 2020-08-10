Health Secy takes U-turn on pvt hospital licences

Private hospitals can continue their services only by applying instead of renewing their licences within August 23, said Health Services Division Secretary Md Abdul Mannan. He told journalists after a meeting with Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) leaders and private hospital and clinic owners at the Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

On Saturday, Abdul Mannan said even if the licence is not renewed within the stipulated time (August 23), disciplinary action will be taken against these hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres. One day after taking this decision, the Health Secretary said private hospitals will only have to apply instead of renewing their licences by August 23.



