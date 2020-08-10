34 more virus deaths, 2,487 new cases of infections





"With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 3,399 and the number of total infections stood at 2,57,600," Additional Director General (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the latest figures during the daily virtual health bulletin on Sunday.

"Of the dead patients, 31 are men and three women. Moreover, 17 of them are hailed from Dhaka, seven from Khulna, six from Chattogram, four from Rajshahi, two from Rangpur, and one from Mymensingh division," she added.

"Thirty-two of them

have died in different hospitals and two at their respective residences."

While talking about district-wise fatalities, Dr Nasima said that: 1,627 hailed from Dhaka division, 804 from Chattogram, 259 from Khulna, 213 from Rajshahi, 158 from Sylhet, 134 from Rangpur, 132 from Barishal, and 72 from Mymensingh district.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 79.02 percent or 2,686 of the total were men, and 20.98 percent or 713 were women.

A total of 1,766 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 148,370.

The latest day's infection rate was 23.12 percent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 20.44 percent.

Dr Nasima Said, "Some 11,014 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 10,759 were tested in 85 labs across the country. So far 1,260,319 samples have been tested."

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Sunday, the majority of patients that died 1,599 or 47.04 per cent were aged sixty and above.

However, Covid-19 patients were first identified in the country on March 8. Exactly 10 days later, the first patient died on March 18. However, the novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December last year and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 729,748 lives and infected 19,817,574 people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer.









As many as 12,729,896 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 213 countries and territories across the planet.





