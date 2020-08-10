Erosion takes serious turn in 8 districts



The Imam of Goran Chatbari Mosque near the Mirpur-1 Embankment in the capital bringing out holy books after the mosque and the adjacent madrasa

Flood water has also submerged the low-lying areas of the capital for the past week.

The most affected districts of the river erosion after flood, are- Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha, Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Faridpur, Shariatpur and Sunamganj. Some places including Savar of Dhaka, Sherpur, Gazipur and Narayanganj are also affected with the river erosion with recession of flood water.

Sultan Mahmud, executive magistrate of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Faridpur office, said already a road, some dwelling houses, crops land and a mosque in Tagarband, Gopalpur, Buraich and Pachuria union of the upazila have been washed away due to erosion while Bazra, Char Azampur, Chapulia, Chardhanair, Shakipara villages in the upazila are under threat of erosion.

A letter seeking approval

for a project for building an embankment has been sent to the high officials concerned to prevent the erosion, he said.

Imam Hasan Shipon, chairman of Tagarband Union, said 10 kgs of rice have been disbursed among the flood-affected people while they are trying to check erosion by dumping GO bags.

Manzur Hossain, MP of Faridpur-1 constituency, said GO bags have been placed to protect the river bank areas and the Water Development Board has sent a proposal for building a dam there.

The villagers of some 10 villages near the banks of Madhumati River in Alfadanga upazila of Faridpur district including Rezaul and Ikramuzzaman of Tagarband and Pachuria unions have been passing times with huge tension of losing their dwelling house as the river is now only a few yards away from their houses after experiencing huge erosion in the river along with recession of flood water levels.

Bazra village's UP member of the district Obaidur Rahman said that people of 10 villages under four unions in the upazila have been passing days amid tension as 500-meter road, some dwelling houses and crops land have already went into the gorge of the river .

Not only the peoples of these villages, Bazra village's UP member Obaidur Rahman also fears to lose his house in the recent erosion started after recession of flood water in the river.

"The river is only a few yards away from our house and this year we will lose our dwelling. A total of 25 families of the area have already left their houses and taken shelter to safer places due to the erosion while others are trying to shift their houses to other places," Obaidur Rahman told this correspondent while talking on Sunday.

According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Center under BWDB and National Disaster Response and Coordination Center under the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, overall flood situation has improving further in the Brahmaputra and Ganges basins due to decrease of onrush of hilly water from the upstream.

In this situation, most of the displaced flood victims have already returned to their homes from the government shelters following the improvement of flood situation in Brahmaputra basin during last 24 hours ended 3pam on Sunday, according BWDB. It said the major rivers and tributaries of the basin were flowing much below the danger mark at all points.

The officials said there is no flooding in Nilphamari, Rangpur and Lalmonirhat now, and flood situation is improving fast in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj districts while normalcy will return there within a couple of days.

The Teesta was flowing 95 cm below the danger level at Dalia point in Nilphamari and 55 cm below at Kawnia point in Rangpur, while Kartoa was flowing 114cm below at Chak Rahimpur point at 9 am today.

Flood situation has further improved in Ganges basin as water levels of its rivers receded for the second consecutive day because of the reduction of precipitation and onrush of hilly water from upstream.

Of 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin today, water levels declined at 22 points while went up at five points and remained stable at three points. The rivers of the basin were flowing below the danger level at 25 points, while above the danger mark at four points this morning.

BWDB Superintending Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman said that declining trend of water level was recorded at Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points, while remained stable at Rajshahi and Pankha point in Chapainawabganj in last 24 hours ended 3pm on Sunday.









He said water level of the Ganges decreased by five cm at Hardinge Bridge point and three cm at Talbaria point this morning, while the water level of the Padma further declined by nine cm at Goalunda point.

Besides, water levels of the Korotoa River and the Jamuna River flowing through Bogura and Sirajganj were reported a falling trend, said Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of FFWC.



Erosion has taken a serious turn in the areas where flood waters started receding after a long time. Most rivers are flowing above the danger level and swallowing farmlands, houses, roads and different structures including buildings of educational institutions.Flood water has also submerged the low-lying areas of the capital for the past week.The most affected districts of the river erosion after flood, are- Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha, Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Faridpur, Shariatpur and Sunamganj. Some places including Savar of Dhaka, Sherpur, Gazipur and Narayanganj are also affected with the river erosion with recession of flood water.Sultan Mahmud, executive magistrate of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Faridpur office, said already a road, some dwelling houses, crops land and a mosque in Tagarband, Gopalpur, Buraich and Pachuria union of the upazila have been washed away due to erosion while Bazra, Char Azampur, Chapulia, Chardhanair, Shakipara villages in the upazila are under threat of erosion.A letter seeking approvalfor a project for building an embankment has been sent to the high officials concerned to prevent the erosion, he said.Imam Hasan Shipon, chairman of Tagarband Union, said 10 kgs of rice have been disbursed among the flood-affected people while they are trying to check erosion by dumping GO bags.Manzur Hossain, MP of Faridpur-1 constituency, said GO bags have been placed to protect the river bank areas and the Water Development Board has sent a proposal for building a dam there.The villagers of some 10 villages near the banks of Madhumati River in Alfadanga upazila of Faridpur district including Rezaul and Ikramuzzaman of Tagarband and Pachuria unions have been passing times with huge tension of losing their dwelling house as the river is now only a few yards away from their houses after experiencing huge erosion in the river along with recession of flood water levels.Bazra village's UP member of the district Obaidur Rahman said that people of 10 villages under four unions in the upazila have been passing days amid tension as 500-meter road, some dwelling houses and crops land have already went into the gorge of the river .Not only the peoples of these villages, Bazra village's UP member Obaidur Rahman also fears to lose his house in the recent erosion started after recession of flood water in the river."The river is only a few yards away from our house and this year we will lose our dwelling. A total of 25 families of the area have already left their houses and taken shelter to safer places due to the erosion while others are trying to shift their houses to other places," Obaidur Rahman told this correspondent while talking on Sunday.According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Center under BWDB and National Disaster Response and Coordination Center under the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, overall flood situation has improving further in the Brahmaputra and Ganges basins due to decrease of onrush of hilly water from the upstream.In this situation, most of the displaced flood victims have already returned to their homes from the government shelters following the improvement of flood situation in Brahmaputra basin during last 24 hours ended 3pam on Sunday, according BWDB. It said the major rivers and tributaries of the basin were flowing much below the danger mark at all points.The officials said there is no flooding in Nilphamari, Rangpur and Lalmonirhat now, and flood situation is improving fast in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj districts while normalcy will return there within a couple of days.The Teesta was flowing 95 cm below the danger level at Dalia point in Nilphamari and 55 cm below at Kawnia point in Rangpur, while Kartoa was flowing 114cm below at Chak Rahimpur point at 9 am today.Flood situation has further improved in Ganges basin as water levels of its rivers receded for the second consecutive day because of the reduction of precipitation and onrush of hilly water from upstream.Of 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin today, water levels declined at 22 points while went up at five points and remained stable at three points. The rivers of the basin were flowing below the danger level at 25 points, while above the danger mark at four points this morning.BWDB Superintending Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman said that declining trend of water level was recorded at Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points, while remained stable at Rajshahi and Pankha point in Chapainawabganj in last 24 hours ended 3pm on Sunday.He said water level of the Ganges decreased by five cm at Hardinge Bridge point and three cm at Talbaria point this morning, while the water level of the Padma further declined by nine cm at Goalunda point.Besides, water levels of the Korotoa River and the Jamuna River flowing through Bogura and Sirajganj were reported a falling trend, said Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of FFWC.