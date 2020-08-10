DCC anti-mosquito drive now has a fee!





Moreover, residents of areas in the vicinity of lakes, canals, under construction buildings and open spaces alleged that mosquito infestation has not come under control.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam told the Daily Observer, "We have taken initiatives to involve local people in the mosquito control programme, so that repellent sprayers cannot take money from the residents."

However, Mohammad Amir, a resident of Iqbal Road in Mohammadpur, said DCC men involved in the mosquito eradication programme have been taking Tk 200 in exchange for spraying mosquito

repellents from him every time they visit his home.

Amir said one of his neighbours refused to pay Tk 200 to the DCC men for spraying the mosquito repellents in his house. Few days later, a mobile court raided the house and fined the landlord Tk 10,000 for finding dengue larva in the premises. Amir said after that incident the residents of the area regularly pay DCC repellent sprayers Tk 200 for fear of unexpected fines.

Regarding the allegation DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "I have heard such complaints that mosquito repellent sprayers are taking money from the residents for the service."

Mayor Atiq said, "We are going to divide the entire DNCC into 400 square yard blocks very soon. Mosquito control programme of each part will be monitored by a conscious resident of the area. If there is any corruption or irregularity, the responsible persons can complain to me directly."

"I will take steps accordingly" the DNCC Mayor added.

Regarding mosquito control progremme DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said he has given priority to mosquito control after taking office this time. Mosquito infestation has already decreased in Dhaka, he added.

"Apart from creating awareness among the city dwellers about destroying Aedes mosquito larvae we are conducting raids in different areas and imposing fines where we find Aedes breeding sites," Mayor Atiq said.

According to DNCC press release a three-step Aedes larva control operations has been conducted since Atiqul Islam took over the mayoral responsibilities. In these drives mobile court visited 27,456 infrastructures. Of these, Aedes mosquito larvae were found in 2,686 establishments and Aedes breeding sites were found in 163,651 installations. The total fine collected is Tk 4,712,510.

On August 8 DNCC has begun its fourth phase of the 10-day Aedes mosquito control campaign. On the first day of the expedition DNCC found mosquito larvae in 87 houses and fined the owners Tk 128,600.

While DSCC has been conducting year-round Aedes mosquito control campaign and launched a mosquito larva eradication service for the citizens on payment of charges.

Tk 2,000 is charged for spraying a 5-storyed building on a 3 kathas plot, Tk 2,500 per floor for 10-storyed building on 5 to 10 katha plot and Tk 6,000 per floor of commercial buildings.

From August 16, the DSCC will launch a door-to-door mobile court drive to destroy the Aedes mosquito larva.

DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, said, "To eradicate mosquitoes, at first we have to ensure the cleanliness of the city. Therefore, we have taken initiatives to clean all the dirt in the city by 6 am."

"Currently, we are raising awareness among the city dwellers about cleanliness and Adese mosquito larva eradication programme," Mayor Taposh said and added, "If we observe any irregularity we will impose pecuniary fine to the responsible persons from mid-August.'

Abdullah Al Mamun, a teacher at Sunnydale School and a resident of the Dhanmondi Lake area, said, "Mosquitoes sometime increase and sometime decrease. But we have not seen any significant impact of the anti-mosquito drive of the DSCC."

In this regard, DSCC Ward No 15 Councillor Rafiqul Islam Babla said Dhanmondi Lake was leased to former Commissioner Zakir Hossain Swapan for 5 years. He received yearly Tk 5 lakh from the DSCC for maintaining the cleanliness of the lake. But recently we have observed no clean-up programme at the Dhanmondi Lake, he added.









Rafiqul said, "Personally, I have tried to destroy mosquito larvae from the lake. For this reason I have been pulling nets with 4 boats since I took charge two months ago." He also mentioned that he has released tilapia fish and swans to destroy Adese mosquito larvae.

Claiming that the number of mosquitoes at Dhanmondi area had decreased to a large extent, he said, "We will be able to exterminate mosquitoes in the next few months."



