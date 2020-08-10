Govt cautious about coal mining: Tawfiq





"We want to draw a comprehensive development scenario in our country, where people would be at the centre. If development and theory harmed public life we wouldn't endorse it. This is the politics of Awami League-led government," Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said.

He was addressing as the chief guest at an online seminar titled 'Energy Scenario of Bangladesh: Prospects, Challenges and Way Forward'.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources organised the seminar marking the National Energy Security Day-20.

"Covid-19 has given us a breathing time to re-think about various issues. We

are screening the world situation but we are not sitting idle; we are working. We conducted a study on coal and the report found out some challenges of extracting coal from here," Dr Tawfiq Elahi said.

He said, "If we discover gas in our offshore gas fields, we need 10 years to develop it. So we need to examine all other alternatives, he added.

Taking part in the discussion, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said, "To ensure energy security we are importing LNG as there is a 550 mmcf to 650 mmcf gas shortfalls in our national grid every day. We have taken various projects to enhance our gas production soon."

"Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman bought five gas fields just to make the country a self-reliant one in energy sector, to ensure energy security of the masses. We are following the same path under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Hamid said.

August 9 is a very significant day for us. We are working here to increase our energy production so that we can produce more electricity and establish more industries, more economic zones here to attain our proposed GDP growth rate for a long-time period.

Former Energy Adviser Dr M Tamim, President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy and Power M Shahiduzzaman Sarker MP, Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Power and Energy Abu Jahir MP, Professor Dr Anwar Hossain Bhuiyun of Dhaka University's Geology Department, Senior Secretary of the Energy Division M Anisur Rahman, Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah, BPC Chairman M Shamsur Rahman, FERB Chairman Arun Karmaker and FERB Managing Committee Member Mollah Amzad Hossain also spoke.

"The demand for gas is same during the Covid-19 period. Yes it was lower only for two to three months. Our RMG and other industries are now working in full swing, so the demand for gas is rising every day....so the plan of importing LNG was correct. We missed the great opportunity of importing gas from Myanmar-India gas pipeline due to the wrong leadership of BNP-led government," the State Minister said.

Former Managing Director of Rupantarito Prakitik Gas Engineer M Kamruzzaman presented the keynote paper.

He said the government should focus on supplying reliable, sustainable and affordable energy and power to all. He suggested going for unconventional method in gas exploration.

Former Energy Adviser Dr M Tamim said Bangabandhu focused on decentralization and independence in the energy sector and he introduced Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in the country's energy development with the foreign companies jointly.









Taking part in the discussion, BPC Chairman M Shamsur Rahman said the country failed to cash the benefit of low price of fuel oil due to short of storage capacity. He, however, said they were planning to increase the storage capacity of BPC.





The government is cautious about extracting coal from the fertile land of the country's northern part as land, environment and livelihood of the people of these areas are a matter of great concern, Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said on Sunday."We want to draw a comprehensive development scenario in our country, where people would be at the centre. If development and theory harmed public life we wouldn't endorse it. This is the politics of Awami League-led government," Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said.He was addressing as the chief guest at an online seminar titled 'Energy Scenario of Bangladesh: Prospects, Challenges and Way Forward'.The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources organised the seminar marking the National Energy Security Day-20."Covid-19 has given us a breathing time to re-think about various issues. Weare screening the world situation but we are not sitting idle; we are working. We conducted a study on coal and the report found out some challenges of extracting coal from here," Dr Tawfiq Elahi said.He said, "If we discover gas in our offshore gas fields, we need 10 years to develop it. So we need to examine all other alternatives, he added.Taking part in the discussion, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said, "To ensure energy security we are importing LNG as there is a 550 mmcf to 650 mmcf gas shortfalls in our national grid every day. We have taken various projects to enhance our gas production soon.""Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman bought five gas fields just to make the country a self-reliant one in energy sector, to ensure energy security of the masses. We are following the same path under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Hamid said.August 9 is a very significant day for us. We are working here to increase our energy production so that we can produce more electricity and establish more industries, more economic zones here to attain our proposed GDP growth rate for a long-time period.Former Energy Adviser Dr M Tamim, President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy and Power M Shahiduzzaman Sarker MP, Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Power and Energy Abu Jahir MP, Professor Dr Anwar Hossain Bhuiyun of Dhaka University's Geology Department, Senior Secretary of the Energy Division M Anisur Rahman, Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah, BPC Chairman M Shamsur Rahman, FERB Chairman Arun Karmaker and FERB Managing Committee Member Mollah Amzad Hossain also spoke."The demand for gas is same during the Covid-19 period. Yes it was lower only for two to three months. Our RMG and other industries are now working in full swing, so the demand for gas is rising every day....so the plan of importing LNG was correct. We missed the great opportunity of importing gas from Myanmar-India gas pipeline due to the wrong leadership of BNP-led government," the State Minister said.Former Managing Director of Rupantarito Prakitik Gas Engineer M Kamruzzaman presented the keynote paper.He said the government should focus on supplying reliable, sustainable and affordable energy and power to all. He suggested going for unconventional method in gas exploration.Former Energy Adviser Dr M Tamim said Bangabandhu focused on decentralization and independence in the energy sector and he introduced Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in the country's energy development with the foreign companies jointly.Taking part in the discussion, BPC Chairman M Shamsur Rahman said the country failed to cash the benefit of low price of fuel oil due to short of storage capacity. He, however, said they were planning to increase the storage capacity of BPC.