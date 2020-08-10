Video
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:16 PM
Home Front Page

Leaked chats deepens Sinha killing mystery

Three bullets pierced Sinha’s body: Autopsy report

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Mamunur Rashid

Investigators are yet to confirm whether the killing of Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was preplanned or incidental by the police.
The leaked conversations of ABM Masud Hossain, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cox's Bazar, Pradip Kumar Das, former OC of Teknaf Police Station and Liakat Ali, former In-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre, who fired at Sinha, make the killing of the retired Army major more mysterious.
The cold conversation among SP Masud, Pradip and Liakat Ali raise questions about it being "preplanned" or an instant killing mission of the police.
Teknaf in Cox's Bazar has come to limelight as an important place for the
    illegal Yaba traders and displaced Rohingya refugees. Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive is also giving tourists an opportunity to watch the beautiful waterfront and hilly areas along the 80-kilometre-long road.
The land beside the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive has also become more expensive after the opening of the road. Locals alleged that those who did not want to sell their ancestral property beside the Marine Drive faced harassment by police.
Pradip Kumar Das, former OC of Teknaf Police Station, forced the land owners to sell their land at a nominal price. If anyone refused to sell their land the OC branded them as Yaba traders.
Sources said the postmortem report of Sinha reveals that he was shot dead from point-blank range. Three shots were fired at him. Three bullets pierced through his body. Because of it, marks of six bullet holes were found on the body. "He died of excessive bleeding."
One of the three bullets pierced the left side of his chest, one in the centre of the chest and the other on his left hand, the report cited.
It was mentioned in the postmortem report that there were marks of injury on different parts of Sinha's body including throat and hands.
Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital's RMO Dr Shaheen Abdur Rahman sent the postmortem report to the police superintendent through the civil surgeon on August 7. The police superintendent sent the report to the RAB-15 Commanding Officer on Sunday.
Later on Wednesday, Sinha's elder sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous filed a murder case accusing nine police personnel with a Cox's Bazar court. After the hearing, the court ordered the Teknaf Police Station OC to register the case.
Besides, the court ordered RAB-15 Commander to investigate the case. Later on Thursday afternoon, seven of the accused including former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das surrendered before court. All the accused are now in Cox's Bazar District Jail.




Meanwhile, the investigating agency of the case, RAB-15, pleaded to the court on Thursday to place the accused on a 10-day remand.


