Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:15 PM
BA to resume relief flights as India sets up air bubble with UK

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Aug 7With India forming a travel bubble with the UK, British Airways will from August 17 resume "relief" flights from London Heathrow to the country on which people eligible to travel as per current government norms can do so. BA will operate five flights a week from Delhi and Mumbai to London Heathrow. Hyderabad and Bangalore will have four flights a week to London.
India has created travel bubbles with US, Germany and France.
Accordingly, Air India flies to these countries; Lufthansa (to and from Germany) and Air France (to and from France). BA says it will "recommence direct relief flights from India to London Heathrow under a bilateral arrangement with the Indian government from August 17, 2020." British Airways says it "will be able to take all customers eligible under the guidelines issued by the (Indian) ministry of home affairs nonstop to London and beyond on BA's current flight network."
Moran Birger, Head of Sales, Asia Pacific and the Middle East at British Airways, said: "Following months of uncertainty caused by the global lockdown, we are delighted to be able to once again provide a direct flight between India and the UK. We know many of our customers in India have been waiting to be reunited with friends and family. We look forward to welcoming them back onboard."
Jan Thompson, UK's Acting High Commissioner to India, said: "I am delighted to see British Airways running direct flights between our countries again. This will be welcome news to the many students, professionals and British travellers who need to return to the UK. We are grateful to the Government of India for allowing UK carriers to re-establish the route, and look forward to seeing more flights soon."
In response to Covid-19, British Airways has introduced several measures to keep its customers safe.    -TNN


