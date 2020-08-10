AIE announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to family of deceased





"The airline is adequately insured and will pay compensation in accordance with applicable law at the appropriate juncture," said Air India.

The airline has established a passenger information centre and a toll free number for family or friends of those on board flight IX-1344. The toll free number is 1800222271.

The death toll of Air India Express Calicut crash increased on Saturday morning with a total of 18 deaths, including two pilots.

Till late on Friday evening, the death toll was 17.

Air India Boeing 737, operating flight IX-1344 from Dubai to Calicut with 184 passengers and six crew members on board touched down at 7.40 pm in rain and adverse wind conditions on runway 10 of Calicut airport. The aircraft dropped into a gorge, the fuselage split into two. Late on Friday evening, Air India said in a statement that 17 people, including both the pilots and 15 passengers who were seated in the front rows of the aircraft had lost their lives. "One more passenger passed away in the wee hours of Saturday, taking the death toll to 16 passengers, 2 pilots," said an Air India source.

Air India team to liaise with various agencies and provide support and assistance to families of passengers affected by the Air India Express crash left for Kozhikode from Mumbai on Saturday morning.

Called "Angels of Air India", this special assistance team had come together after the Mangalore air crash in May 2010 as well to offer assistance, including grief counselling to family members of the deceased.

The Mangalore air crash had left 158 dead, while eight survived after the Air India Express Boeing 737 went off the table top runway during landing. The survivors and each family of the deceased was assigned one 'Angel' member to help them to deal with various aspects of the tragedy, said an Air India source. A flight from Mumbai with the special assistance team left at 6 am for Kozhikode, said an Air India spokesperson.

Meanwhile, two more Air India flights departed for Kozhikode in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

"An Air India Express flight took off around 2 am from Delhi to Kozhikode carrying investigating officers from Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, the chief executive officer of Air India Express and other officials of Air India and Air India Express," said an airline official. The third flight took off from Delhi around 6 am carry the Air India chairman and managing director and other senior officials of Air India. -TNN

















































