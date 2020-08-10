BANKING EVENTS

AB Group of Companies Chairman and Managing Director Al-haj Md. Abu Bakar Siddique (Chief Guest) along with Southeast Bank Ltd (SBL) Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain and other high officials inaugurating newly shifted SBL Pragati Sarani Branch at Banks own premises to the Pearl Trade Center (2nd Floor), Cha-90/3, Pragati Sarani, Badda, Dhaka on Sunday. photo: BankPubali Bank Ltd Managing Director Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury handing over a bus key as a donation to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Kanak Kanti Barua at a ceremony held in the city recently. Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Pubali Bank Ltd Mohammad Ali and other high officials of both the organisation are also seen with them. photo: BankUttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain along Deputy Managing Director Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman and higher Executives, inaugurating 'Suja Nagar Sub-Branch' at Sujanagar, Pabna on Sunday. photo: Bank