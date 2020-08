IBTRA organises executive development programme

Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) formally inaugurated the programme, says a press release.

Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management addressed the programme as session leader. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank also addressed the programme.

S.M. Rabiul Hassan, Director General of IBTRA presided over the program while Mohammad Ali, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Hasne Alam, Md. Saleh Iqbal, A A M Habibur Rahman, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors along with Senior Executives of IBBL participated the programme.















Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised an Executive Development Programme on "Monetary Policy in Covid Era and its Fiscal Implications" virtually on 8 August 2020, Saturday.Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) formally inaugurated the programme, says a press release.Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management addressed the programme as session leader. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank also addressed the programme.S.M. Rabiul Hassan, Director General of IBTRA presided over the program while Mohammad Ali, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Hasne Alam, Md. Saleh Iqbal, A A M Habibur Rahman, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors along with Senior Executives of IBBL participated the programme.