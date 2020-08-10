Video
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:15 PM
Smartphone market crashes 51pc on supply chain woes

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

NEW DELHI, Aug 9: The coronavirus-induced lockdown and subsequent crunch in parts supplies from China due to border tensions saw the Indian smartphone market contract by 51per cent in the April-June quarter. Any hopes of a credible revival now rest on the second half, especially the festive period in September-October.
According to numbers collected by smartphone shipments tracker IDC, a little over 18 million units were sold in the second quarter of 2020 against 37 million units in the year-ago period.
"The country remained under lockdown through the first half of the quarter. Vendors faced major supply chain disruptions in the beginning of the quarter, and the shortage continued into the rest of the period as factories operated at partial capacity even after the lockdown was lifted," IDC said, adding the period also saw components and parts being stuck at ports, waiting to be cleared, especially for China-based vendors. Smartphone market crashes 51per cent on supply chain woes.
"By June, sales increased mainly due to the pent-up demand from the lockdown period. However, purchases were mainly driven by availability rather than by choice." The share of the sub-$200 (below-Rs 15,000) segment reached a high of 84per cent due to poor consumer sentiment. Even the share of sub-$100 segment (under Rs 7,500) saw good demand as its contribution increased to 29per cent in the second quarter against 20per cent in the same period a year ago.    -TNN


BANKING EVENTS
IBTRA organises executive development programme
