Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:15 PM
Business

Berger comes up to help painters, dealers amid Covid-19

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Berger Paints Bangladesh (Berger) has come forward with a number of initiatives to help painters and dealers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic outbreak.
The global spread of coronavirus -COVID-19 pandemic, has immensely affected millions of daily-wage earners of the country, including painters, especially in the last three months.
To ensure safety painting services, Berger has recently provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 65,000 masks, 6,000 Mr. Expert Hand Sanitizers - a new product of the company, and 30,000 gloves to 6,000 painters across the nation.
The company has also provided emergency fund assistance of BDT 1.35 crore to 17,000 painters, according to a press release.
Additionally, Berger has collaborated with Digital Health Services - Tonic, to bring digital health services for the valued members (painters) of the 'Shomporko Club'.
Under the package, Club members were already enjoying BDT 100,000 cashback in death or partial disability, hospitalization benefit of BDT 100,000, 24-hours doctor consultation, and up to 50% discount from over 1,000 partner outlets.
As COVID-19 became a global pandemic, Berger, in partnership with Tonic, decided to cover this new disease under their existing health package.  
The previous health package would have expired on March 31, 2020; however, due to the extension of the coverages for COVID-19, Berger Paints Bangladesh and Tonic will continue the health package for an indefinite period.
Berger has also increased the frequency of payment against the entitlement of 'in-can token' benefit of 27,000 painters with more than BDT 4 crore worth benefit through their verified mobile banking.
The company has also been relentlessly working with painters in rural areas across the country to bring them under the new health benefits coverage.
Besides, all non-cash benefits from the earlier promotional scheme of the company were converted, and the monetary value was transferred to the painters and dealers through the mobile financial system (MFS). It will help them to fulfil their essential needs and cater to any emergency requirements.
On this occasion, Berger General Manager, Marketing AKM Sadeque Nawaj said: "The support and commitment of our painter community have helped us to attain success throughout the years, and we will always continue to support them, especially during COVID-19."


