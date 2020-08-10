Video
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:15 PM
Unemployment in Canada continues to fall

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

OTTAWA, Aug 9: The coronavirus-hit Canadian economy created 419,000 jobs in July, a higher-than-predicted increase of 2.4 per cent, while unemployment continued to fall to 10.9 per cent, the national statistics institute said Friday.
The unemployment rate drop of 1.4 per centage points marked the second month in a row that it has fallen, after reaching an all-time high in May of 13.7 per cent.
It stood at 5.6 per cent in February, before lockdown restrictions implemented in an attempt to contain COVID-19 hit the economy.
"Despite this decrease, almost 2.2 million Canadians were unemployed in July, nearly twice as many (+92.6per cent) as in February (1.1 million)," Statistics Canada said in a statement, tempering the positive news.
Job creation in July was mainly driven by part-time work -- more than 345,000 jobs, compared with over 73,000 full-time jobs. More work was created in the service sector than in the goods sector.    -AFP


