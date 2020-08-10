Unemployment in Canada continues to fall





The unemployment rate drop of 1.4 per centage points marked the second month in a row that it has fallen, after reaching an all-time high in May of 13.7 per cent.

It stood at 5.6 per cent in February, before lockdown restrictions implemented in an attempt to contain COVID-19 hit the economy.

"Despite this decrease, almost 2.2 million Canadians were unemployed in July, nearly twice as many (+92.6per cent) as in February (1.1 million)," Statistics Canada said in a statement, tempering the positive news.

Job creation in July was mainly driven by part-time work -- more than 345,000 jobs, compared with over 73,000 full-time jobs. More work was created in the service sector than in the goods sector. -AFP









































