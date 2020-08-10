Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:15 PM
latest
Home Business

Minister products are available online

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Minister Hi-Tech Park has started selling products online thinking of the people of the country in the current Pandemic. As always, the company has come up with an online service with its customers in mind. Customers will be able to purchase online and also get home delivery service.
Minister's products are also available on various e-commerce sites including Daraj, Evaly, Shoparu, Palli Bazar etc. according to press release.
Minister Hi-Tech Park Limited is a popular Bangladeshi Electronics Brand that is moving forward in the belief of developing the country by cherishing the motto "Amar Ponno, Amar Desh, Gorbo Bangladesh". The company is the fastest-growing company in the country.
To buy at Home Delivery facility, one can contact on these numbers 01971300718, 09606700700 or visit the official website of Minister Hi-Tech Park https://ministerbd.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s once-booming mask makers struggle after price drop
BA to resume relief flights as India sets up air bubble with UK
AIE announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to family of deceased
China exports see unexpected spike in July, imports down
HK regulators see limited sanctions impact as banks weigh action
BANKING EVENTS
IBTRA organises executive development programme
Smartphone market crashes 51pc on supply chain woes


Latest News
'Sinha tried to give surprise through works'
Embezzling money of Padma Bank: Shahed on 7-day remand
Most Asia markets rise but trade talks, stimulus cause worry
17 more Tablig Jamaat men return home after serving jail in India
Over 200 computers stolen from BSMMU
BGB distributes relief foods among over 600 destitutes in Naogaon
Australia records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic
Erdogan says Turkey becomes 3rd to develop COVID-19 vaccines
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5m gold coronavirus mask
Indian Liquor recovered in Chuadanga
Most Read News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Shipra gets bail, order on Sifat Monday
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
BUP sets example in distance learning
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
Tribunal cancels war criminal Jobayer's bail for violating condition
Major Sinha dies of profuse bleeding as 3 bullets pierce his body: Autopsy report
Govt likely to import rice on limited scale: Dr Razzaque
Political identity can't be shield of any wrongdoer: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft