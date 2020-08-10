Minister products are available online





Minister's products are also available on various e-commerce sites including Daraj, Evaly, Shoparu, Palli Bazar etc. according to press release.

Minister Hi-Tech Park Limited is a popular Bangladeshi Electronics Brand that is moving forward in the belief of developing the country by cherishing the motto "Amar Ponno, Amar Desh, Gorbo Bangladesh". The company is the fastest-growing company in the country.

To buy at Home Delivery facility, one can contact on these numbers 01971300718, 09606700700 or visit the official website of Minister Hi-Tech Park https://ministerbd.com























