Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:14 PM
Huawei holds APAC Enterprise Digitalization Summit

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Under the theme of 'Digital Transformation Leading to Adaptive Enterprises,' the Huawei APAC Enterprise Digitalization Summit was held online on August 6.
Industry pioneers and thought leaders from the Asia Pacific gathered and have discussed how innovative technologies related to information and communications such as 5G, cloud, and AI can help enterprises accelerate digital transformation and better adapt to the changes in the post-COVID-19 world.
Due to the COVID-19 global outbreak, industrial digitization has entered a new phase of explosive development - a sign of the market's strong resilience and its great growth potential.
The future-oriented elastic ICT architecture can help enterprises quickly cope with the impact of the black swan events and quickly change business models.
At the summit, Sandra Ng, Group Vice President, International Data Corporation, said, "Critical infrastructure including digital/IT and network infrastructure is highlighted as one of the CEOs' new business agenda items as organizations accelerate their recovery journey and prepare themselves to compete in the next normal."
"To ensure a smooth course of this transformation, enterprises must stay resilient and adaptive to the technological challenges," Sandra Ng commented.
She also introduced new business agenda for top management of companies in the region, namely, the need to build reliable IT infrastructure, reassessment on customer experience, and build capabilities to work with new technologies and intelligence.
According to International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Digital Transformation Spending Guide, in 2019, a total of US$380 billion was spent on technologies and services intended to promote the digital transformation of business practices, products, and organizations in the Asia Pacific region alone. It's estimated that the investment would further increase with an annual growth of 17.4% by 2022.
5G and IoT are drastically changing enterprise ICT infrastructure, and many of the enterprises are exploring the best suitable technologies and architecture in their digital transformation journey.
WK Leung, Chief Technology Officer, Huawei Enterprise Business Group, Malaysian Conglomerate Sunway Group, Liqing Su, Vice President, Cloud BU, Huawei, Jim Lim, Healthcare Sector Lead, NCS, Jimmy Ng CIO and Head of Group Technology & Operations, DBS Bank, Brandon Wu, CTO, EBG Asia Pacific, Huawei, Edward Deng, Chief Marketing Officer, Cloud & AI BG, Huawei, Dr. Dayang Hanani Abang Ibrahim Deputy Director, Digital, CENTEXS, Siva Prakash Chief Strategy Officer, CDSG and Kevin Li, Solution Director, Huawei Cloud APAC also spoke among others.


