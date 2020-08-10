

Trulicity launched to fight Type 2 diabetes

Trulicity® is the first once-weekly, injectable medication designed to improve blood sugar control in adults with Type 2 diabetes.

Trulicity® offers patient benefits beyond glycemic control and the convenience associated with a once-weekly dose. Studies done on Trulicity® have established its cardiovascular safety and weight reduction potential.

Trulicity® comes in an easy to use, single-dose pen that does not require mixing or measuring and can be administered at any time of the day, independent of meals. It is available in 0.75 mg and 1.5 mg doses.

Special care has been taken in concealing the injector needle to address the fear of needles that some patients have.

Trulicity® is part of a class of drugs known as a glucagon - like peptide (GLP-1) receptor agonists. It is not insulin and mimics the effects of GLP-1, a natural hormone that helps keep blood sugar levels normal, by helping the body release its own insulin after food intake.

"Trulicity® will be marketed and distributed in Bangladesh by Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a leading life science organization that believes in innovation, patient benefit and compliance.

"The launch of Trulicity® will open newer avenues in diabetes management and provide health care professionals with a better way to manage diabetes," said Mr Halimuzzaman, DMD & CEO, Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

"Diabetes is a big burden on the healthcare system in Bangladesh.

More than 8 million people live with diabetes in the country and their treatment needs vary," said Luca Visini, Managing Director for South Asia, Eli Lilly and Company.

"Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923. Trulicity® is an important addition to our diabetes portfolio in Bangladesh and this launch is an important milestone in our journey to help more and more patients and their caregivers with the treatment support they need," he added.

"Type 2 diabetes is a progressive disease and in Bangladesh many patients do not meet their treatment goals. Trulicity® is a new, non-insulin, injectable that has been designed keeping patients' needs and convenience in mind," said Diabetic Association of Bangladesh (BADAS) President Prof. A K Azad Khan.

Trulicity® is a prescription drug that should be taken only on advice from registered physicians who deals the diabetic patients. When prescribed, it should be used as an adjunct to diet and exercise.























Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (HPL) and Eli Lilly and Company recently announced the launch of Trulicity® (dulaglutide) in Bangladesh.Trulicity® is the first once-weekly, injectable medication designed to improve blood sugar control in adults with Type 2 diabetes.Trulicity® offers patient benefits beyond glycemic control and the convenience associated with a once-weekly dose. Studies done on Trulicity® have established its cardiovascular safety and weight reduction potential.Trulicity® comes in an easy to use, single-dose pen that does not require mixing or measuring and can be administered at any time of the day, independent of meals. It is available in 0.75 mg and 1.5 mg doses.Special care has been taken in concealing the injector needle to address the fear of needles that some patients have.Trulicity® is part of a class of drugs known as a glucagon - like peptide (GLP-1) receptor agonists. It is not insulin and mimics the effects of GLP-1, a natural hormone that helps keep blood sugar levels normal, by helping the body release its own insulin after food intake."Trulicity® will be marketed and distributed in Bangladesh by Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a leading life science organization that believes in innovation, patient benefit and compliance."The launch of Trulicity® will open newer avenues in diabetes management and provide health care professionals with a better way to manage diabetes," said Mr Halimuzzaman, DMD & CEO, Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd."Diabetes is a big burden on the healthcare system in Bangladesh.More than 8 million people live with diabetes in the country and their treatment needs vary," said Luca Visini, Managing Director for South Asia, Eli Lilly and Company."Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923. Trulicity® is an important addition to our diabetes portfolio in Bangladesh and this launch is an important milestone in our journey to help more and more patients and their caregivers with the treatment support they need," he added."Type 2 diabetes is a progressive disease and in Bangladesh many patients do not meet their treatment goals. Trulicity® is a new, non-insulin, injectable that has been designed keeping patients' needs and convenience in mind," said Diabetic Association of Bangladesh (BADAS) President Prof. A K Azad Khan.Trulicity® is a prescription drug that should be taken only on advice from registered physicians who deals the diabetic patients. When prescribed, it should be used as an adjunct to diet and exercise.