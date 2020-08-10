Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:14 PM
latest
Home Business

Saudi Aramco's profit plunges, sees signs of oil market recovery

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

DUBAI , Aug 9: Saudi state oil group Aramco's profit plunged 73per cent in the second quarter of the year, as a slump in energy demand and prices due to the coronavirus crisis hit sales at the world's biggest oil exporter.
All major oil companies have taken a hit in the second quarter as lockdowns to contain the coronavirus limited travel, which reduced oil consumption and sent prices tumbling to levels not seen in nearly two decades.
Aramco, which listed in Riyadh last year in a record $29.4 billion flotation, said the rapid spread of COVID-19 globally had significantly reduced demand for crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products.
"The COVID-19 crisis is unlike anything the world has experienced in recent history and we are adapting to a highly complex and rapidly changing business environment," CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement on Sunday.
 "We are seeing a partial recovery in the energy market as countries around the world take steps to ease restrictions and reboot their economies," Nasser said.
Aramco reported a 73.4per cent fall in second-quarter net profit, a steeper drop than analysts had forecast, and said it expected capital expenditure for 2020 to be at the lower end of a $25 billion to $30 billion range.
Net profit fell to 24.6 billion riyals ($6.57 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 92.6 billion riyals a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a net profit of 31.3 billion riyals in the second quarter, according to the mean estimate from three analysts, provided by Refinitiv.
 "Aramco figures are healthy compared to other global peers," Mazen al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital, said. "This was the worst quarter in the modern history of oil industry, and surviving it with healthy figures points to a very positive outlook."
Aramco shares were up 0.4per cent in early trade. The group is currently the world's second most valuable publicly traded company after Apple which overtook the oil group to take the number one slot in terms of market value earlier this month.
Aramco said it would distribute a dividend of $18.75 billion for the second quarter of this year, in line with its plan to pay a base dividend of $75 billion for 2020.
The group's dividends play a critical role in helping the Saudi government to manage its fiscal deficit.
BP earlier this month cut its dividend for the first time in a decade after a record $6.7 billion second-quarter loss, while Royal Dutch Shell in April cut its dividend for the first time since World War Two.
Aramco's free cash flow stood at $6.1 billion in the second quarter and $21.1 billion for the first half of 2020, respectively, compared to $20.6 billion and $38.0 billion for the same periods in 2019.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s once-booming mask makers struggle after price drop
BA to resume relief flights as India sets up air bubble with UK
AIE announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to family of deceased
China exports see unexpected spike in July, imports down
HK regulators see limited sanctions impact as banks weigh action
BANKING EVENTS
IBTRA organises executive development programme
Smartphone market crashes 51pc on supply chain woes


Latest News
'Sinha tried to give surprise through works'
Embezzling money of Padma Bank: Shahed on 7-day remand
Most Asia markets rise but trade talks, stimulus cause worry
17 more Tablig Jamaat men return home after serving jail in India
Over 200 computers stolen from BSMMU
BGB distributes relief foods among over 600 destitutes in Naogaon
Australia records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic
Erdogan says Turkey becomes 3rd to develop COVID-19 vaccines
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5m gold coronavirus mask
Indian Liquor recovered in Chuadanga
Most Read News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Shipra gets bail, order on Sifat Monday
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
BUP sets example in distance learning
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
Tribunal cancels war criminal Jobayer's bail for violating condition
Major Sinha dies of profuse bleeding as 3 bullets pierce his body: Autopsy report
Govt likely to import rice on limited scale: Dr Razzaque
Political identity can't be shield of any wrongdoer: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft