US central bank unveils alternative to Facebook's Libra

WASHINGTON, Aug 9: Noting security concerns posed by Facebook's digital currency Libra, the Federal Reserve on Thursday revealed details of its own instant payments system.FedNow will provide households and businesses with instant access to payments, for wages, government benefits or sales, without waiting days for checks to clear, the Fed said.The system, which is not due to launch for two to three years, "will be designed to maintain uninterrupted 24x7x365 processing with security features to support payment integrity and data security," the central bank said.Facebook's announcement last year of plans to design the Libra cryptocurrency and payments system raised immediate red flags for global finance officials who expressed a barrage of withering criticism about the security and reliability of a private network.Facebook's Libra project has "raised other fundamental questions about legal and regulatory safeguards, financial stability, and the appropriate role of private money," Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a speech Thursday. -AFP