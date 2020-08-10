BB heist case report now on September 10





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah set the date as the investigation agency CID could not submit the report today.

Hackers stole $101 m from BB's accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016. Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with RCBC in Manila and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.

But the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka failed because of a spelling error by the hackers. Later, the BB was able to retrieve about $15 million from the Philippines.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on March 15, 2016.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is now probing the case. -BSS

































