Desperate dry-fish labourers call for help



Two women workers sorting dry-fish at a farm near Cox's Bazar.

Some of these workers, mainly female workers talking to The Daily Observer recently said they were without work over the past several months and many of them are living on borrowing from dry-fish merchants to feed their families.

They said dry-fish production period spans from September to May and especially the last two months of April and May find them the bulk of the work because of favorable weather. Then monsoon comes when the work remained suspended from June to August.

They said during the peak season they missed the work during the last season due to the outbreak of coronavirus and now they have no work again and no saving to live on. This is why they need the strengthening of the social safetynet and additional financial support for their families to save them from the brink.

Rehana Akter, said she has taken Taka 5,000 loan from the owner of the dry-fish unit to buy food for her five children who lost their father few years back. She also failed to repay loan she borrowed last year. This is an unusual time the family is passing, she said.

Momtaj Begum, another woman in similar situation also urged for more food and cash support for her family. Working in Najirartek village in Cox's Bazar she said "In last monsoon, I borrowed Taka 6,000 from a dry-fish unit owner but I couldn't repay while I have taken another loan," she said wondering how to face such challenges one after another.

Capacity Development Specialist of CLIMB project Md Tanvir Sharif said loabourer in dry fish sector will face more difficulties in upcoming season due to the pandemic as they would be desperate to increase earnings.

He said his project is working with the US government support to reduce child labor and improve acceptable work standard in dry-fish industry. He said the hazardous work condition and dealing with waste and other chemicals in dry-fish industry is likely to increase coronavirus infection.

He urged the concerned authorities to increase different social safety net programmes, including widow allowance, old age allowance, maternity allowance, and other relief to those vulnerable laborers which also includes child laborers.

There are around 50 dry fish villages in the coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Khulna and Satkhira - where over one lakh people are directly involved in the industry.





























