Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:13 PM
Dse Turnover Crosses Tk 11b-Mark

Stocks expand gaining streak on investors’ confidence

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

Stocks expanded its raising streak to the 11the consecutive day on Sunday as the confident investors maintained their buying spree, despite the raging of the deadly global coronavirus on Sunday
The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) soared by 180 points or 4.13 per cent to settle at 4,545 at the close of the trading, adding more than 468 points or 11.5 per cent in the past 11 running session.
Two other indices gained as the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, jumped 64.45 points to finish at 1,540 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 47.19 points to close at 1,058.
Turnover on the DSE was at Tk 11.28 billion, up 35 per cent higher from the previous day's turnover of Tk 8.36 billion.
The gradual reopening of the economy, expansionary monetary policy coupled with securities regulator's several initiatives to develop the market and punishment of some wrongdoers bring back the investors' confidence to the market, dealers said.
Of the issues traded, 293 advanced, 42 declined and 20 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.
As many as 217,288 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 430.62 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap on the premier bourse also rose to Tk 3,451 billion on Sunday, from Tk 3,336 billion in the previous session.
Square Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 441 million changing hands, closely followed by BATBC, Beximco Pharma, Singer Bangladesh and Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company.
Beacon Pharma was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.94 per cent while Paramount Insurance was the worst loser, losing 6.70 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also maintained gaining streak with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) soaring 480 points to close at 12,882 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rising 288 points to finish at 7,801.
Of the issues traded, 207 gained, 30 declined and 37 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 15.67 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 268 million.


