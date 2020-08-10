China Harbour distributes foods to flood victims at Anwara





Food items include rice, lentils and cooking oil and were distributed at an event held on Sunday. It was attended by Sheikh Zobair Ahmed, UNO of Anwara Upazila; Dulal Mahmud, Officer-in-Charge, Anwara Police Station; Jane Alam, Chairman Roypur Union Parishad and CHEC Representative MEA Shazzad among others.

"China has been a trusted friend and Bangladesh's reliable development partner over the years. Recently Bangladesh suffered terrible floods and it is our moral responsibility to extend our helping hand to friendly Bangladeshi people in need," said MEA Shazzad.

He further said "During the pandemic we always tried to stand beside the Government and help almost 10 thousands people in different areas of the country with food and PPEs. We are committed to fulfilling our corporate social responsibilities in future as well."

It may be mentioned, China Harbour has been developing one of the biggest Economic Zones of Bangladesh- Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone (CEIZ) on 774.25 acres of land at Anwara in Chattogram. It is expected to attract nearly USD 1 billion foreign investment and to create 60 to 90 thousand jobs. It will contribute to boost the economy affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

















