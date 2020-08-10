Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:13 PM
latest
Home Business

China Harbour distributes foods to flood victims at Anwara

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC), a high profile Chinese company in Bangladesh distributed foodstuffs among 1,000 poor families at Roypur Union at Anwara Upazila in Chattogram now being badly affected by recent flood.
Food items include rice, lentils and cooking oil and were distributed at an event held on Sunday. It was attended by Sheikh Zobair Ahmed, UNO of Anwara Upazila; Dulal Mahmud, Officer-in-Charge, Anwara Police Station; Jane Alam, Chairman Roypur Union Parishad and CHEC Representative MEA Shazzad among others.
"China has been a trusted friend and Bangladesh's reliable development partner over the years. Recently Bangladesh suffered terrible floods and it is our moral responsibility to extend our helping hand to friendly Bangladeshi people in need," said MEA Shazzad.
He further said "During the pandemic we always tried to stand beside the Government and help almost 10 thousands people in different areas of the country with food and PPEs. We are committed to fulfilling our corporate social responsibilities in future as well."
It may be mentioned, China Harbour has been developing one of the biggest Economic Zones of Bangladesh- Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone (CEIZ) on 774.25 acres of land at Anwara in Chattogram. It is expected to attract nearly USD 1 billion foreign investment and to create 60 to 90 thousand jobs. It will contribute to boost the economy affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s once-booming mask makers struggle after price drop
BA to resume relief flights as India sets up air bubble with UK
AIE announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to family of deceased
China exports see unexpected spike in July, imports down
HK regulators see limited sanctions impact as banks weigh action
BANKING EVENTS
IBTRA organises executive development programme
Smartphone market crashes 51pc on supply chain woes


Latest News
'Sinha tried to give surprise through works'
Embezzling money of Padma Bank: Shahed on 7-day remand
Most Asia markets rise but trade talks, stimulus cause worry
17 more Tablig Jamaat men return home after serving jail in India
Over 200 computers stolen from BSMMU
BGB distributes relief foods among over 600 destitutes in Naogaon
Australia records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic
Erdogan says Turkey becomes 3rd to develop COVID-19 vaccines
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5m gold coronavirus mask
Indian Liquor recovered in Chuadanga
Most Read News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Shipra gets bail, order on Sifat Monday
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
BUP sets example in distance learning
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
Tribunal cancels war criminal Jobayer's bail for violating condition
Major Sinha dies of profuse bleeding as 3 bullets pierce his body: Autopsy report
Govt likely to import rice on limited scale: Dr Razzaque
Political identity can't be shield of any wrongdoer: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft