After onions, dry chillies, Indian Railways to carry denim, dyes to BD





Western Railway had earlier sent a goods train with loaded wagons of onions for Bangladesh from Bhavnagar on 4 August 2020.

The Western Railway zone in a statement said' " Loading in this train will be started on 8 August 2020 at Kankariya Goods shed of Ahmedabad division of Western Railway & the train is likely to depart by evening on same day, after completion of loading."

"This unique achievement of newly created Business Development Unit of Ahmedabad division will prove to be a mile stone in Parcel business over Indian Railways," it further added.

In yet another major breakthrough by Business Development Unit of Western Railway, a Parcel Special is loaded from Kankaria in Gujarat for Benapol in Bangladesh to transport Cloth, Dye & Chemicals.

The rake will consists of 20 parcel vans(VPUs)+1 SLR and the loading was done at Ahmedabad Parcel office for Benapole station of Bangladesh recently.

The commodity to be loaded in this rake is denim cloth in 15 VPUs and colours and dyes in 5 VPUs. This traffic is offered for the first time in Ahmedabad division and this is likely to generate an approximate revenue of about Rs. 31 lakh.

This is the first ever parcel special train of Ahmedabad division for Bangladesh, which will be traversing 2110 km to reach Benapole in Bangladesh.

Earlier,Indian Railways has operated its first-ever special parcel train to Bangladesh, transporting dry chillies from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district to the neighbouring country. -Live Mint































