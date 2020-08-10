BB extends NBFIs loan restructuring time  





A circular in this regard has been issued by the Financial Institutions and Markets Department of Bangladesh Bank on Sunday.

In view of the ongoing crisis, the central bank has extended the restructuring time in response to the demand of the Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association (BLFC), an association of chief executives of non-bank financial institutions.

Earlier, in a meeting with central bank Governor Fazle Kabir on June 30, the BLFC proposed an increase in loan restructuring time. At that time, the central bank had promised to extend the time by 50 per cent over 25 percent existing limit.

In view of that assurance, the central bank has issued a circular today. The circular, sent to the chief executives of all financial institutions operating in Bangladesh, states that in the current Covid-19 reality, financial institutions can analyze the financial consistency of the customer and come to a decision of restructuring at their own discretion "The loan / lease facility can be extended up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the remaining term."Earlier this period was 25 per cent.

According to the bankers, the financial institutions which used to have two years to restructure will have now four years to restructure the same loan.























