Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:13 PM
BD envoys asked to grab post C-19 business advantage

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi advised Bangladesh embassies in different countries to take business advantage in the post-Covid-19 export trade.
He asked the country's ambassadors posted in different countries to play proactive role to avail the advantages emanating from fallout of the pandemic.
Tipu Munshi said Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Uzbekistan are friends of Bangladesh and there are is a lot of demand for Bangladeshi products here.
The Minister made the remarks during a meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwari, Ambassador to Kuwait Major General Asik and Ambassador to Uzbekistan Mohammad Jahangir Alam at his official residence in Dhaka on Sunday.
Commerce Secretary Dr Zafor Uddin, Additional Secretary Obaidul Azam and Shorifa Khan were present in the meeting.
The Minister advised the Ambassadors to have regular interactions with the business communities of the respective countries in order to convince them about the quality of Bangladesh products, which are much cheaper than other countries.
He said through regular exchanges of views and regular visit of traders between Bangladesh and the relevant countries, overseas trade of Bangladesh could be increased manifold.
 "Bangladesh is already in the export trade. Despite the global recession, Bangladesh's export earnings have increased by US$ 23.08 million from July last year to July this year. Ambassadors need to go beyond their traditional duties and contribute to the growth of the country's exports," he added.
Tipu Munshi said the construction work of special economic zones is progressing fast under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"These have created investment opportunities in the country and the government is providing attractive facilities for domestic and foreign investment. These should be presented to foreign investors.
Russia is a big market and we are working to enter this market. That is why Uzbekistan is very important for Bangladesh. Uzbekistan is also interested in increasing trade with Bangladesh. Both countries are working to ease trade complexities. In this case, the ambassador of Bangladesh has to play a leading role," he added.


