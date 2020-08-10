Govt relooks at labour market to tap potentials with skilled workers





Some 1.2 crore Bangladeshi people are engaged in various jobs in 178 countries across the globe, according to an official document.

In the last 10 years, 66,33,000 professional, skilled, semiskilled and unskilled people went to various countries taking various jobs, which is 60 percent of the total employment abroad.

But the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown have badly affected the foreign job market and the government is continuing its diplomatic efforts to save their jobs.

Besides, the prolonged government-sponsored holidays in the country that had started in the last week of March also cast a serious impact on the job market in the country.

According to an estimate of the Asian Development Bank, some 1.4 million Bangladeshis have lost their jobs.

Bangladesh enjoys a facility of demographic dividend as a huge capable population is included in the total population each year.









Against this backdrop, the government has already announced stimulus packages of Tk 1.03 trillion or different sectors from RMG to agriculture to keep up the high economic growth and create more jobs for the capable population.

As per the government document, the government has taken various programmes with assistance from development partners to skill up the manpower so that they could get better jobs bot at home and abroad.

The World Bank on June 19 approved financing the Second Programmatic Jobs Development Policy Credit to provide some US$ 250 million to Bangladesh as development policy credit.

