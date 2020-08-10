Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:13 PM
latest
Home City News

Hilsa glut floods Khulna fish markets

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

KHULNA, Aug 9: Markets of Khulna are being overrun with national fish Hilsa caught from the Bay, since the lifting of a 65-day ban on fishing in the coastal waters was lifted on July 23 Not only the markets - the resulting glut in hilsa means the maach er raja (King of Fish) is even being sold in vans in the alleyways of Khulna at a cheap price.
Hilsa is now being caught in shallow seas, the Andharamanik estuary, Ramnabat estuary and Old Gourango estuary alongside different rivers of Barishal.
Fishermen are bringing these fish from the sea to different fishing grounds of Khulna by trawlers. Some are also bringing them by truck to the wholesale market in Khulna.
Most of the fish are coming to the KCC (Khulna City Corporation) Rupsha Wholesale Fish Market.
This year, schools of hilsa could not come to the river due to numerous submerged chars and have returned to the sea after roaming in the estuaries.
Traders said even though less hilsa is found in the river, they are being caught in large numbers in the sea. These are slightly smaller in size.
Mehedi, a retailer in Rupsha New Market, said, "Lot of hilsas are coming in the market hence prices have also come down. The usual rate of Tk 1,200-1,300 per kg, has reduced to Tk 900-1,000 per kg."
Abu Musa, proprietor of Madina Fish Traders in KCC Rupsha Wholesale Fish Warehouse, said more hilsa is coming to the market this year than the last and the price is also lower.
He said the price of hilsa caught in sea is Tk 300-350 per kg where each fish weighs 300-400 grams. "The price of each kg of 500 gram Hilsa is Tk 400-450 while the price of a single hilsa weighing one kg is Tk 700-800."
On the other hand, 300-400 gram size of hilsa caught in rivers cost Tk 350-450 per kg and the price of one kg of 500 gram size is Tk 450-550.
"Each river hilsha weighing one kg costs Tk 800-900. The price of river hilsa is a bit higher as it tastes better than the sea," Musa added.




Molayapota evening market Fish Traders' Association President Ashek said more fish have been coming since Eid-ul-Adha. "At present most fish are from the sea and are slightly smaller in size. But fish caught in the river are also coming."
Loads of fish are coming to markets of Khulna every day by fishing boat. Buyers are happy with the low price which will go down further.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt relooks at labour market to tap potentials with skilled workers
Hilsa glut floods Khulna fish markets
Bidyanondo to help needy college admission seekers
5 die in Cumilla with C-19 like symptoms in 24 hrs
Hasan for forming commission to unmask masterminds of Bangabandhu killing
SM Sultan’s 96th birth anniv today
Govt job vacancies rise as pandemic slows work
90th birth anniv of Bangamata celebrated in Tokyo


Latest News
'Sinha tried to give surprise through works'
Embezzling money of Padma Bank: Shahed on 7-day remand
Most Asia markets rise but trade talks, stimulus cause worry
17 more Tablig Jamaat men return home after serving jail in India
Over 200 computers stolen from BSMMU
BGB distributes relief foods among over 600 destitutes in Naogaon
Australia records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic
Erdogan says Turkey becomes 3rd to develop COVID-19 vaccines
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5m gold coronavirus mask
Indian Liquor recovered in Chuadanga
Most Read News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Shipra gets bail, order on Sifat Monday
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
BUP sets example in distance learning
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
Tribunal cancels war criminal Jobayer's bail for violating condition
Major Sinha dies of profuse bleeding as 3 bullets pierce his body: Autopsy report
Govt likely to import rice on limited scale: Dr Razzaque
Political identity can't be shield of any wrongdoer: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft