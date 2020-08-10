|
Bidyanondo to help needy college admission seekers
Voluntary organization Bidyanondo Foundation has sought applications from college admission seekers who need support for their application and admission fees.
The students who are from poor families must apply online in a prescribed form to get the facilities, said a press release on Sunday.
As the admission process started across the country on Sunday, thousands of college students from marginalised families are facing an uncertain future as their families are in trouble, it said. -UNB