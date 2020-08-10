Hasan for forming commission to unmask masterminds of Bangabandhu killing



Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurating a week-long photo exhibition, digital display and Bangabandhu on newspapers, organized by Press Information Department (PID), in front of the Clinic Bhaban at the Secretariat in the capital on Sunday. photo: pid

The minister came up with the views while inaugurating a week-long photo exhibition, digital display and Bangabandhu on newspaper, organized by Press Information Department (PID), in front of the Clinic Bhaban at Secretariat in the city.

State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan, Information Secretary Kamrun Nahar and senior journalist Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury addressed the function as special guests with PID Principal Information Officer Surath Kumar Sarker was in the chair.

Hasan said the pledge in the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Mujibur Rahman is to bring back all fugitive killers of Bangabandhu who are now hiding in different parts of the world.

"I also think that those who killed Bangabandhu are not the only culprits. It is needed to unmask the conspirators for the sake of truth and justice. The masks of the conspirators, including Ziaur Rahman, who were involved in the plotting of killing Bangabandhu should be unmasked," he said, adding: "I personally think that the works will be done in this Mujib Year to ensure justice in the society."

The minister said the trial of Bangabandhu killing has been done under the leadership of his (Bangabandhu) worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the verdict has been executed.

He said Bangabandhu was brutally assassinated when he was rebuilding a war-torn country and leading Bangladesh on the path to prosperity.

"When Bangabandhu was assassinated in 1975, the country's GDP growth was 7.4 percent. Even after 40 years of his assassination, we could not exceed that growth rate. Bangladesh exceeded 7.4 percent GDP growth in fiscal 2016-17 under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

The minister said there were additional 10,000 metric tons food grains in 1975. Just after returning home after the independence of the country, Bangabandhu devoted himself to building the nation but the architect of independent Bangladesh could not materialise his dream.

He said Bangladesh is now moving ahead indomitably under the leadership Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to materialise the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Once a food deficiency country, Bangladesh is now a food surplus one, he added.

He said Bangladesh has now turned into a middle income country from least developing one. And the per capita income is now more 2000 dollars, he added.

Dr Murad Hasan, in his speech, said the killers along with the masterminds who were behind the scene of Bangabandhu killing should be brought under book.

Iqbal Sobhan said the spirit of the Liberation War has been established in the country under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter. The premier is working relentlessly to build a hunger-free, non-communal and a developed nation as well, he added.

Kamrun Nahar urged all to devote for building a developed nation. "We get strength from the life and works of Bangabandhu," she added.

Later, the information minister along with other guests visited the photo exhibition.

National Institute of Mass Communication Director General Shahin Islam, Additional Secretary of the Information Ministry Jahanara Parvim, Film Development Corporation Director General Nuzhat Yeasmin, Additional Principal Information Officer Bidhan Chandra Karmakar, Department of Films and Publications Director General SM Golam Kibria and officials of PID, among others, were present in the function. -BSS















