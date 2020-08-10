

SM Sultan’s 96th birth anniv today

On the day, SM Sultan Foundation and Narail district administration have chalked out different programmes at Sultan Smriti Sangrahasala on Monday morning.









The programmes include Quran Khwani at Sultan's grave, Doa-Mahfil, paying tributes to the iconic artist by placing wreaths at Sultan Smriti Sangrahasala.

Narail Deputy Commissioner and Sultan Foundation president Anjuman Ara said all preparations have been taken to observe the legendary artist's birth anniversary maintaining social distance and following hygiene rules.



