Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:12 PM
SM Sultan’s 96th birth anniv today

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NARAIL, Aug 9: The legendary artist SM Sultan's 96th birth anniversary will be observed at his residence in Masumdia-Kurigram area of the district on Monday.
On the day, SM Sultan Foundation and Narail district administration have chalked out different programmes at Sultan Smriti Sangrahasala on Monday morning.




The programmes include Quran Khwani at Sultan's grave, Doa-Mahfil, paying tributes to the iconic artist by placing wreaths at Sultan Smriti Sangrahasala.
Narail Deputy Commissioner and Sultan Foundation president Anjuman Ara said all preparations have been taken to observe the legendary artist's birth anniversary maintaining social distance and following hygiene rules.


