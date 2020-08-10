Video
Monday, 10 August, 2020
Greater Dhaka remains the ‘Red Zone’

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020

According to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), Coronavirus 'attack rate' is the highest in Dhaka division. Out of one million people, the attack rate in the country is 1421.05. Chittagong division has the second highest attack rate. The attack rate is 1,040.7. The third highest attack rate has been recorded in Sylhet division, 664.3, out of a million people. The rate is lowest in Rangpur.

The fact that the rate is higher in Dhaka division comes with no surprise to us. Given the intensity of traffic movement, excessive crowding in public places and rampant violation of health safety guidelines, the attack rate is naturally high. All of the causes are known, but little is being done to address the causes.

It has been more than five months that the stark indifference shown by our commoners to contain the pandemic has been continuing. In several of our editorials of this newspaper, we have advised the authority concerned to introduce stringent measures to follow social distancing, but hardly any have been followed. It is yet not possible to confirm, whether the pandemic's peak has arrived or not - but the increasing infected numbers suggest - soon we will be among top five countries. On that note, recently we had been warned by a visiting Chinese team of medical and epidemiology experts. However, their warnings seem to have fallen in deaf ears too.

We call on our law enforcement agencies to get tougher within the Dhaka division. Dhaka is our epicentre and the spreading and deaths are occurring inside this division more than anywhere in the country.

There is no point in keep waiting for a proven vaccine to arrive. Our health ministry has manifestly failed to tackle the health crisis and contain the spreading of the pandemic, now the health authorities must face up to reduce the attack rate within the Dhaka division.





Lastly, bilateral and multilateral cooperation to combat the Corona curse is the need of the hour. As we have maintained a good bilateral relation with China we need to follow their guidelines to contain the spread.  Needs be mentioned, many countries in the world has gone for joint collaboration for inventing a tried and tested vaccine. Within the neighbourhood, India and Pakistan have also launched initiatives. Sadly, Bangladesh is yet on the back foot.   

We believe partial and area specific lockdowns, bans on gatherings, basic quarantines, testing, hand-washing are not enough. In China, the authorities there isolated millions and made corona testing compulsory. However, as we have moved towards herd immunity, only raising self awareness will not be enough to reduce the attack rate.



