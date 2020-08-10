Video
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:12 PM
Is stopping road accident impossible?

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

Road accident is a regular issue in the country. In addition to injuries, the number of deaths is also increasing. According to Road Safety, a non-governmental organization, there have been around 300 road accidents across the country in the last month. More than three hundred and fifty people, including 35 children and 64 women were killed. About three hundred and fifty people were injured.

Road accidents are on the rise due unfit vehicles, reckless speed of buses, trucks and covered vans, incompetent drivers, lawlessness and competitive attitude. Besides, road chaos and unplanned renovation activities are no less responsible. In some cases, public unawareness is also the cause of accidents. After all, the lack of proper enforcement of customary law has not reduced road accidents. As a result, the death march on the road is getting longer every day.





Passersby and vehicle drivers need to be more aware of the traffic laws. Simultaneously strict enforcement of traffic laws must be ensured. In addition to stopping the movement of faulty vehicles, it is important to increase the efficiency of the drivers. Roads should be widened and dividers should be constructed on highways.
Abu Faruk
Bandarban



