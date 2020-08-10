

Joint ventures with foreign partners likely best model



Among the options discussed so far 100 per cent private ownership in collaboration with local and foreign partnerships is considered the best one as this model will encourage local investors and bring in foreign direct investments (FDIs) with much-needed state-of-the-art technology, know-how and machinery to make the dilapidated jute mills profitable. In this context, government's recently announced extended provision of converting black money into white could be applicable that would also dissuade black money owners from funnelling out their money from the country.



PPP model was previously put to test but did not come to fruition and in the future the possibility of success for this model is close to zero, judging some inherent factors. First of all, the reasons that caused the closure of the jute mills such as mismanagement, inefficiencies, silo mentality, political influence, corruption and cronyism and last but surely not least some troubles from labour unions could resurface again at best by half if PPP model is implemented and most likely, this option would offer little more than status quo ante in terms of management and political pressure that would stand in the way of turning these jute mills around after reopening and things may not change one iota as they were before when these jute mills were under state control.



In our country, labour unrest is a common headache for industry owners. In government's entities in particular, labour leaders with political backing have the privilege to put their nose into everything from recruitment to procurement and even in management decisions that hinder smooth functioning of day-to-day affairs. More worrying is that these labour leaders along with their sycophants and acolytes involving a large number of workers have little or no presence in work places hampering the normal production system. Pressure from labour unions was so acute in the government-owned jute mills and it was evident when the Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said that the wages for many workers in those mills were three times higher than the privately-run jute mills.



G2G model is likely to be a lengthy and cumbersome process. Any decision at government levels usually comes into being after a lot of discussion and vetting and it takes years if not decades in many cases to get into implementation stage. And when two governments are involved there is no doubt that the process of reaching a unanimity will be more time consuming and tedious. But in the case of reopening of our jute mills, Chinese proposal could be a potential option to think about.



The government needs to resume production of the shut down jute mills in the shortest possible time span, considering some key factors like urgent need of generating employment opportunities, keeping the existing machinery and equipment from being damaged and stolen and regaining lost shares in both local and international markets. In addition, the government is to pay only around 25,000 permanent employees and workers from its Tk 5000 crore allocated fund, but there are many people related to the closed 25 jute mills like jute growers, transportation workers, suppliers, service providers and part-timers and all of them remain unemployed and unpaid.



Although government-run jute mills' share in the export market accounted for only 4.45 percent during the last financial year, their total contribution to jute goods production was 8.21 percent during the period. The rest 95.55 percent of Bangladesh jute and jute goods exports to the international market was captured by around 250 private jute mills, providing employment to over 300,000 people. But whatever the ratio of the market share the state-run jute mills have lost would be filled by others immediately.



Jute goods have bright prospects in both local and international markets as they are biodegradable and environmentally friendly and considered suitable substitute for synthetics and plastics products. Jute products have been increasingly gaining popularity among consumers world-wide, prompting jute industries to launch novel products according to customers' choice.



Demand for jute goods has been on the rise in the domestic market conspicuously since the government made the use of jute bags mandatory for the packaging of six bulk products including paddy, rice, wheat corn, fertilizer and sugar in 2015 and the range of these products extended to another 11 products in 2017. Bangladesh was among the first countries to put a restriction on the widely use of polythene and plastic bags in 2002 that has been mostly replaced by jute bags.



With growing demand in both local and global markets jute made products have been becoming customers'-driven commodity heralding a new dawn for the lost glory of jute, once dubbed the golden fibre in Bangladesh. But more needs to be done by the government in the form of easing labyrinthine red-tape in privatization process especially for the reopening of the closed jute mills in order to revitalize jute industry in the future.

The writer is a senior journalist















After taking its hands off the state-run jute mills, the government is now weighing up several models--Public Private Partnership (PPP), Government to Government (G2G), fully-owned private ownership and joint ventures--restarting these closed mills. But reopening of these beleaguered jute mills which have incurred an accumulated loss of Tk 10,674 crore over the past 48 years with their archaic production systems and nearly obsolete machinery and equipment of more than 60 years old is hardly imminent as it is easier said than done.Among the options discussed so far 100 per cent private ownership in collaboration with local and foreign partnerships is considered the best one as this model will encourage local investors and bring in foreign direct investments (FDIs) with much-needed state-of-the-art technology, know-how and machinery to make the dilapidated jute mills profitable. In this context, government's recently announced extended provision of converting black money into white could be applicable that would also dissuade black money owners from funnelling out their money from the country.PPP model was previously put to test but did not come to fruition and in the future the possibility of success for this model is close to zero, judging some inherent factors. First of all, the reasons that caused the closure of the jute mills such as mismanagement, inefficiencies, silo mentality, political influence, corruption and cronyism and last but surely not least some troubles from labour unions could resurface again at best by half if PPP model is implemented and most likely, this option would offer little more than status quo ante in terms of management and political pressure that would stand in the way of turning these jute mills around after reopening and things may not change one iota as they were before when these jute mills were under state control.In our country, labour unrest is a common headache for industry owners. In government's entities in particular, labour leaders with political backing have the privilege to put their nose into everything from recruitment to procurement and even in management decisions that hinder smooth functioning of day-to-day affairs. More worrying is that these labour leaders along with their sycophants and acolytes involving a large number of workers have little or no presence in work places hampering the normal production system. Pressure from labour unions was so acute in the government-owned jute mills and it was evident when the Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said that the wages for many workers in those mills were three times higher than the privately-run jute mills.G2G model is likely to be a lengthy and cumbersome process. Any decision at government levels usually comes into being after a lot of discussion and vetting and it takes years if not decades in many cases to get into implementation stage. And when two governments are involved there is no doubt that the process of reaching a unanimity will be more time consuming and tedious. But in the case of reopening of our jute mills, Chinese proposal could be a potential option to think about.The government needs to resume production of the shut down jute mills in the shortest possible time span, considering some key factors like urgent need of generating employment opportunities, keeping the existing machinery and equipment from being damaged and stolen and regaining lost shares in both local and international markets. In addition, the government is to pay only around 25,000 permanent employees and workers from its Tk 5000 crore allocated fund, but there are many people related to the closed 25 jute mills like jute growers, transportation workers, suppliers, service providers and part-timers and all of them remain unemployed and unpaid.Although government-run jute mills' share in the export market accounted for only 4.45 percent during the last financial year, their total contribution to jute goods production was 8.21 percent during the period. The rest 95.55 percent of Bangladesh jute and jute goods exports to the international market was captured by around 250 private jute mills, providing employment to over 300,000 people. But whatever the ratio of the market share the state-run jute mills have lost would be filled by others immediately.Jute goods have bright prospects in both local and international markets as they are biodegradable and environmentally friendly and considered suitable substitute for synthetics and plastics products. Jute products have been increasingly gaining popularity among consumers world-wide, prompting jute industries to launch novel products according to customers' choice.Demand for jute goods has been on the rise in the domestic market conspicuously since the government made the use of jute bags mandatory for the packaging of six bulk products including paddy, rice, wheat corn, fertilizer and sugar in 2015 and the range of these products extended to another 11 products in 2017. Bangladesh was among the first countries to put a restriction on the widely use of polythene and plastic bags in 2002 that has been mostly replaced by jute bags.With growing demand in both local and global markets jute made products have been becoming customers'-driven commodity heralding a new dawn for the lost glory of jute, once dubbed the golden fibre in Bangladesh. But more needs to be done by the government in the form of easing labyrinthine red-tape in privatization process especially for the reopening of the closed jute mills in order to revitalize jute industry in the future.The writer is a senior journalist