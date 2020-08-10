21 held with drugs in 8 dists





SATKHIRA: Four persons were arrested with hemp in separate drives in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Police have detained three youths along with 700 grams of hemp in the upazila on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Amir Hossain, 30, Injamul Hossain, 22, and Imran Hossain Karigar, 25, residents of North Bhadiali Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Damdam area at night, arrested them with hemp.

Kalaroa Police Station (PS) Second Officer Raj Kishore Pal confirmed the matter on Sunday morning.

A case under Narcotics Control Act has been filed with the PS in this connection, the official added.

Earlier, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a young man along with hemp in the upazila in the morning.

Arrested Sabuj, 24, is a resident of Kankdanga Village under Keragachhi Union in the upazila.

Kankdanga BGB Camp Havildar Nur Alam said a BGB patrol team detained Sabuj while conducting anti-narcotics drive in the border area.

The BGB members also recovered two kilograms of hemp from his possession and seized his motorcycle.

The detained person was handed over to Kalaroa PS after filing a case under Narcotics Control Act, he added.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in two separate drives, arrested two listed drug traders along with 1,005 yaba tablets in the the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Mamunur Rashid, 26, son of Akbar Ali, and Abdur Rahim, 20, son of Younus Ali.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chalk Kapasia area under Katakhali PS at around 10:30 pm, and arrested Abdur Rahim with 560 yaba tablets.

Earlier, the RAB members arrested Mamunur Rashid with 445 yaba tablets from Joypur area in Charghat Upazila at around 9:30pm.

Two separate cases under Narcotics Control Act were filed with respective PSs.

GUIMARA, KHAGRACHHARI: Police detained two men along with 212 litres of Cholai liquor in Guimara Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The arrested persons are Mohsin, 42, and Mujibur Rahman Shikder, 40. Both are staffs of S Alam Paribahan.

On information, a team of police stopped a bus of 'S Alam Paribahan' in front of Guimara PS and found the Cholai liquor inside the bus after searching.

The law enforcers also detained the duo from the bus.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Police arrested four dug traders along with 15 bottles of phensedyl in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district in two days.

The arrested persons are Nazmul Babu Roni, 21, son of Nur Hossain, Russel Hossain, 20, a boy, of Basudebpur Village, and Abu Kahar Siddique, son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Daulatpur Village under Umar Union.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat PS Md Abdul Momin said a team of police arrested Roni, Russel and a boy from Malahar Gopi Intersection area under Dhamoirhat Municipality on Friday noon while they were trying to smuggle 10 bottles of phensedyl.

Earlier, police conducted a drive in Daulatpur Village on Thursday night and arrested Abu Kahar Siddique with five bottles of phensedyl, the OC added.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Members of RAB arrested a drug trader with 50 bottles of phensedyl in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested person is Md Rafiqul Islam Nayan, 40, a resident of Jhalakathi District.

RAB sources said acting on information that a few people were selling drugs in Rocket Ghat area, the elite force conducted a drive there at around 9:30am, and arrested Rafiqul with phensedyl.

A case under Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Kawkhali PS in this connection.

JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB detained two men along with 163 bottles of phensedyl from Panchbibi Upazila of the district early Friday.

The detained are Ali Shan, 19, and Shakil Mondal, 19, of Atapara Village in the upazila.

On information, a team of RAB-5 raided Atapara Railgate area and detained them with the phensedyl, said RAB-5 Camp Company Commander and Additional Superintendent of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Panchbibi PS in this connection.

BAGERHAT: Police, in separate drives, arrested four persons with drugs from Mongla Upazila of the district in two days.

The arrested are: Sohag Sarder, 20, and Kabir Farazi, 50, of Graveyard Road area in the municipality, Hasib Chowkidar, 24, of Malgazi Village, and Mukul Shikari, son of late A Samad Shikari of Burburia Village in the upazila.

In a drive, police arrested Sohag, Kabir and Hasib with 100 grams of hemp in Diganta School area in the municipal town on Thursday morning.

Earlier, police arrested Mukul, a listed drug trader, with 52 yaba tablets on Wednesday night.

Mongla PS OC Md Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury confirmed the incidents.

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: Police arrested two persons along with 1 kg of hemp from Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Thursday.









The arrested are Mahfuz Mollah, 27, son of Moin Uddin Mollah of Agardari Village in Satkhira District, and Kamruzzaman, 26, son of Ruhul Amin.

Police sources said on information, a team of police led by Paikgachha PS Second Officer Nimai Chandra Kundu raided Daspara Padmapukur Temple area under Raruli Union in the upazila at noon and arrested the duo with the hemp.

Paikgachha PS OC Ezaz Shafi said after filing a case under Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

