Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:11 PM
51-member convening committee of LDDIC formed

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Countryside Desk

A 51-member convening committee of the Laxmipur District Development Implementation Council (LDDIC) has been formed.
According to a press release issued by the LDDIC, in order to expedite development activities in the district, the committee was formed at a post-Eid view-exchange meeting on August 5 which was held at district Awami League (AL) office.
District AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Nayan was present as chief guest at the meeting.
The committee was formed unanimously with Bangladesh Sarkari Karmachari Kallyan Federation (BSKKF) President Md Hedayet Hossain as its convenor.
Member Secretary of Laxmipur District Community Police Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan Azad has been made joint convenor while Laxmipur Press Club President Hossain Ahmed Helal was made member secretary.
At the meeting, a seven-member advisory council was also formed, the press release said.  
Its members are AKM Shahjahan Kamal, MP, Dr Anwar Hossain Khan, MP, AL Sports Affairs Secretary and ex-MP Harunur Rashid, AL Agriculture Affairs Secretary and ex-MP Faridunnahar Laily, Upazila Parishad Chairman Hajji Md Shahjahan, district AL President Golam Faruk Pinku, and GS Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Nayan.
Laxmipur Press Club President Hossain Ahmed Helal presided over the meeting.
Among others, ex-President of Sadar Upazila AL Bijon Bihari Ghosh, ex-GS of local press club Md Kawsar, District Primary Teachers Association President Shamsuddin Babul, BSKKF President Dr Kamalur Rahim Samar, GS Omar Faruk, Land Officers Welfare Association President Md Abdus Shahid, Employees Club President Nazmul Hossain, and GS Moniruzzaman were also present at the meeting.


