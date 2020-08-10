

Tidal water submerges low-lying areas in Barishal

BARISHAL: Tidal water caused by full moon has inundated low-lying areas in the city and the district.

As a result, people living on the Meghna riverbank in the low-lying areas of Mehendiganj, Hizla and Muladi upazilas have been marooned and houses and roads have been submerged.

Heavy rain started hitting since the morning of August 5. With the rising speed of breeze, Kirtonkhola, Meghna and other rivers started to swell.

The Kirtonkhola River flowed three to four feet above danger mark inundating many localities. The city's Polashpur, Rasulpur, Charer Bari KDC, Hatkhola, Kolapotty, Sadar Road, Press Club Lane, Baptist Mission and Amanatganj have been flooded. People in these areas have been marooned. Household objects have been damaged.

Meghna was flowing above the danger mark in Mehendiganj and Hizla points. The tide water rose by four to five feet than the normal level in Mehendiganj Upazila deluging its 16 unions out of total 17.

Ponds, fish enclosures, several hundred hectares of cropland and seedbeds have been submerged.

Besides, villages in several unions at Banaripara, Wazirpur and Agiiljara upazilas have been flooded.

Till filing this report, many areas of Barishal City registered inundating, and people left their houses and took shelter on high grounds.

NAOGAON: Fishes of 563 ponds have been washed away in flood water in the district, bringing miseries to some 318 fish traders.

Montu Sepai, a fish farmer from Katrashoin Village in Raninagar Upazila, said the embankment of the river broke and water entered his pond, washing away all his fish. He said he cultivated fish taking loans.

District Fisheries Officer Firoz Hossain said a list of fish farmers has been prepared who were affected by the flood, and it will be sent to the government soon.

If government allocates financial assistance, the money will be given to the affected fish farmers, the official added.

