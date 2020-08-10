Video
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:11 PM
Six drown in five districts

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Five minor children and an elderly man drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Pirojpur, Naogaon, Natore, Mymensingh and Barishal, on Saturday.
PIROJPUR: Two minor children drowned in a canal in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased were identified as Md Saimun 5, son of Delwar Hossain Mia, and Munni, 6, daughter of Ruhul Amin. Both were the residents of Kamerkhali Village under Jalabari Union in the upazila.
Local sources said the minors fell in the canal while playing beside it at noon. Later, locals rescued them and took to Nesarabad Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Imran Hossain declared the minors dead.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Chandipur Village under Umar Union in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Marufa, 6, daughter of Rafiqul Islam of the area.
Local sources said Marufa fell in a pond nearby the house while she was playing beside it in the evening. Later, locals found the floating body there.
Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station Md Abdul Momin said nobody informed the police about the incident.                                                                                                        
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A minor boy drowned in a water body in Galimpur Parkuthi Village of Bagatipara Upazila in the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Momin, 3, son of Abdul Matin of the area.
Local sources said Abdul Momin fell in a water body nearby the house at around 3:30pm.
Later, locals found him after search and took to Bagatipara Upazila Health Upazila, where the on-duty doctor declared Momin dead. Being informed, Bagatipara police visited the spot.  
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Arafat, 7, son of Yasin, a resident of Choromchalanda Village in the upazila.
Locals said Arafat slipped into a pond nearby his house at around 2pm.
Later, family members rescued him and took to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Arafat dead.
BARISHAL:  An elderly man drowned in a pond in East Rahamtpur Village of Babuganj Upazila in the district on Saturday noon. The deceased was identified as Mukter Hossain Hawlader, 60, son of Ismail hossain of the area.
Local sources said Mukter Hossain fell into a pond at around 1pm while he was working beside it.
Later, locals found his body and recovered it from there.


