229 more contract corona





RAJSHAHI: Some 161 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 14,255 here.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

Of the newly infected, 56 people are in Bogura, 42 in Rajshahi, 29 in Chapainawabganj, 14 in Sirajganj, 11 in Joypurhat and nine in Naogaon districts.

So far, 8,868 people have been recovered from the virus while 193 died of it in the division, the official added.

BAGERHAT: Some 57 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 694 here.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Saturday.

Of the newly infected, 22 people are in Sadar, 12 in Mollahat, eight in Kachua, four on Rampal, three in Sharankhola and Fakirhat each, two in Mongla and Morelganj each, and one in Chitalmari upazilas.

So far, 550 people have been recovered from the virus while 16 died of it in the district.

PIROJPUR: Some 11 more people including Sadar Upazila chairman have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 779 here.

District CS Office sources confirmed the information on Saturday.

Sadar Upazila Chairman Mozibur RahmanKhaleque was suffering with coronavirus symptoms for a couple of days. He was admitted to Square Hospital in Dhaka on Friday and later, tested positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, four are in Kawkhali, two in Sadar and Nesarabad each, and one in Mathbaria and Bhandaria upazilas each.

Among the total infected, 236 people are in Mathbaria, 213 in Sadar, 94 in Bhandaria, 85 in Nesarabad, 65 in Kawkhali, 61 in Nazirpur and 25 in Indurkani upazilas.

So far, 440 people have been recovered from the virus while 13 died of it in the district.

















At least 229 more people including an upazila chairman were infected with coronavirus in eight districts- Rajshahi, Bogura, Chapainawabganj, Sirajganj, Joypurhat, Naogaon, Bagerhat and Pirojpur, in two days.RAJSHAHI: Some 161 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 14,255 here.Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Sunday noon.Of the newly infected, 56 people are in Bogura, 42 in Rajshahi, 29 in Chapainawabganj, 14 in Sirajganj, 11 in Joypurhat and nine in Naogaon districts.So far, 8,868 people have been recovered from the virus while 193 died of it in the division, the official added.BAGERHAT: Some 57 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 694 here.District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Saturday.Of the newly infected, 22 people are in Sadar, 12 in Mollahat, eight in Kachua, four on Rampal, three in Sharankhola and Fakirhat each, two in Mongla and Morelganj each, and one in Chitalmari upazilas.So far, 550 people have been recovered from the virus while 16 died of it in the district.PIROJPUR: Some 11 more people including Sadar Upazila chairman have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 779 here.District CS Office sources confirmed the information on Saturday.Sadar Upazila Chairman Mozibur RahmanKhaleque was suffering with coronavirus symptoms for a couple of days. He was admitted to Square Hospital in Dhaka on Friday and later, tested positive for the virus.Of the newly infected people, four are in Kawkhali, two in Sadar and Nesarabad each, and one in Mathbaria and Bhandaria upazilas each.Among the total infected, 236 people are in Mathbaria, 213 in Sadar, 94 in Bhandaria, 85 in Nesarabad, 65 in Kawkhali, 61 in Nazirpur and 25 in Indurkani upazilas.So far, 440 people have been recovered from the virus while 13 died of it in the district.