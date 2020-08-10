Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:11 PM
latest
Home Countryside

229 more contract corona

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

At least 229 more people including an upazila chairman were infected with coronavirus in eight districts- Rajshahi, Bogura, Chapainawabganj, Sirajganj, Joypurhat, Naogaon, Bagerhat and Pirojpur, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Some 161 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 14,255 here.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Sunday noon.
Of the newly infected, 56 people are in Bogura, 42 in Rajshahi, 29 in Chapainawabganj, 14 in Sirajganj, 11 in Joypurhat and nine in Naogaon districts.
So far, 8,868 people have been recovered from the virus while 193 died of it in the division, the official added.
BAGERHAT: Some 57 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 694 here.
District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Saturday.
Of the newly infected, 22 people are in Sadar, 12 in Mollahat, eight in Kachua, four on Rampal, three in Sharankhola and Fakirhat each, two in Mongla and Morelganj each, and one in Chitalmari upazilas.
So far, 550 people have been recovered from the virus while 16 died of it in the district.
PIROJPUR: Some 11 more people including Sadar Upazila chairman have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 779 here.
District CS Office sources confirmed the information on Saturday.
Sadar Upazila Chairman Mozibur RahmanKhaleque was suffering with coronavirus symptoms for a couple of days. He was admitted to Square Hospital in Dhaka on Friday and later, tested positive for the virus.  
Of the newly infected people, four are in Kawkhali, two in Sadar and Nesarabad each, and one in Mathbaria and Bhandaria upazilas each.
Among the total infected, 236 people are in Mathbaria, 213 in Sadar, 94 in Bhandaria, 85 in Nesarabad, 65 in Kawkhali, 61 in Nazirpur and 25 in Indurkani upazilas.  
So far, 440 people have been recovered from the virus while 13 died of it in the district.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
21 held with drugs in 8 dists
51-member convening committee of LDDIC formed
Tidal water submerges low-lying areas in Barishal
Six drown in five districts
229 more contract corona
123 die of corona in Barishal
Poultry birds and cages were distributed among 120 women
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts


Latest News
'Sinha tried to give surprise through works'
Embezzling money of Padma Bank: Shahed on 7-day remand
Most Asia markets rise but trade talks, stimulus cause worry
17 more Tablig Jamaat men return home after serving jail in India
Over 200 computers stolen from BSMMU
BGB distributes relief foods among over 600 destitutes in Naogaon
Australia records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic
Erdogan says Turkey becomes 3rd to develop COVID-19 vaccines
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5m gold coronavirus mask
Indian Liquor recovered in Chuadanga
Most Read News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Shipra gets bail, order on Sifat Monday
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
BUP sets example in distance learning
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
Tribunal cancels war criminal Jobayer's bail for violating condition
Major Sinha dies of profuse bleeding as 3 bullets pierce his body: Autopsy report
Govt likely to import rice on limited scale: Dr Razzaque
Political identity can't be shield of any wrongdoer: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft