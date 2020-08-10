Video
Monday, 10 August, 2020, 2:11 PM
Home Countryside

123 die of corona in Barishal

Published : Monday, 10 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Aug 9: A total of 123 people died of coronavirus till Thursday noon in the division.
On the other hand, three persons died with the virus symptoms at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the last 24 hours. Of them, two persons tested negative for the virus and the report of the remaining one is yet to come.
Meanwhile, a total of 6,103 people have, so far, been infected with the virus in the division.
As per the Health Department, a total of 4,024 patients recovered from the disease till Thursday noon.
A total of 37 patients are now undergoing treatment at the SBMCH.


