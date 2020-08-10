Two killed in road mishaps in two districts





NOAKHALI: A youth was killed in a road accident in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sujon, 22, son of Haris Ahmed, a resident of Bagadia area in the upazila.

Local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Upokul Service' hit a tractor in Ayesha Petrol Pump area at noon, leaving its driver Sujon dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Faruq Hossain confirmed the incident.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Iman Ali Mollah, 65, a former teacher and a resident in the upazila.

Police sources said a truck hit a motorcycle in Angardah area at noon, leaving the motorcyclist Iman Ali dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.









Officer-in-Charge of Dumuria PS Aminul Islam Biplob confirmed the incident adding that, the truck was seized.





Two persons including an elderly man were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Noakhali and Khulna, in two days.NOAKHALI: A youth was killed in a road accident in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Md Sujon, 22, son of Haris Ahmed, a resident of Bagadia area in the upazila.Local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Upokul Service' hit a tractor in Ayesha Petrol Pump area at noon, leaving its driver Sujon dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Sub-Inspector of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Faruq Hossain confirmed the incident.DUMURIA, KHULNA: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Iman Ali Mollah, 65, a former teacher and a resident in the upazila.Police sources said a truck hit a motorcycle in Angardah area at noon, leaving the motorcyclist Iman Ali dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Dumuria PS Aminul Islam Biplob confirmed the incident adding that, the truck was seized.